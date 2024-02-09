Piovan Group Unifies Brands to Foster Unity and Growth

In a strategic move designed to strengthen its identity and foster unity, the Piovan Group is set to streamline its brand architecture. As the Venice-based company marks 90 years since its inception and 60 years in the plastics business, this reorganization aims to preserve the history of its associated brands while promoting a sense of belonging.

Advertisment

The Evolution of Piovan Group: A Blend of Heritage and Unity

The Piovan Group, a significant player in the global plastics industry, will integrate its brand architecture by updating the names of its Fdm, Fea, Penta, and UnaDyn brands to include "Piovan." Concurrently, Conair, Doteco, Pelletron, and Thermal Care will append "PiovanGroup" to their logos. In a nod to its recent acquisitions, Aquatech will now operate as Thermal Care, Energys as Piovan, Progema as Piovan Penta, and Republic Machine as Conair.

Lee Sobocinski, an experienced executive in the plastics industry, will lead the new Thermal Care division under the PiovanGroup umbrella. This structural shift demonstrates the group's commitment to maintaining its core values while embracing growth and innovation.

Advertisment

A New Chapter in the Piovan Story

The Piovan Group's decision to streamline its brand architecture comes after a period of expansion in recent years. By consolidating its brands under a unified identity, the company aims to project a clear and cohesive image to its global clientele. This move signifies not only the group's evolution but also its dedication to preserving the unique legacies of its associated brands.

As the Piovan Group enters this new chapter, it continues to uphold its commitment to excellence and innovation in the plastics industry. By fostering a sense of belonging among its brands, the group seeks to create synergies that will drive its growth and solidify its position as a leader in the market.

Advertisment

The Future of Piovan Group: Unity, Growth, and Innovation

As the Piovan Group embarks on this transformative journey, it remains dedicated to delivering superior products and services to its customers worldwide. By leveraging the strengths of its unified brands, the group is poised to capitalize on new opportunities and address the evolving needs of the plastics industry.

With Lee Sobocinski at the helm of the new Thermal Care division, the Piovan Group is well-equipped to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead. As it celebrates its 90th anniversary, the company looks forward to a future characterized by unity, growth, and innovation.

As the Piovan Group continues to make waves in the plastics industry, its recent decision to streamline its brand architecture serves as a testament to its commitment to unity, growth, and innovation. By preserving the history of its associated brands while promoting a sense of belonging, the group aims to project a clear and cohesive image to its global clientele.

Under the leadership of Lee Sobocinski, the new Thermal Care division is poised to capitalize on new opportunities and address the evolving needs of the plastics industry. As the Piovan Group celebrates its 90th anniversary, it remains dedicated to delivering superior products and services to its customers worldwide, solidifying its position as a leader in the market.