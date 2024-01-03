PINX: Merging Beauty and Social Consciousness

The beauty industry has witnessed the rise of a new player with a unique approach. PINX, helmed by Deena Al-Ansari and Souha Sawan—veterans in the beauty industry—, is a freshly launched professional nail care brand that intertwines high-quality products with an unwavering commitment to social responsibility.

Empowering Women Through Artistry

The brand’s name, PINX, inspired by the Latin term for ‘He/she painted it,’ signifies the empowerment of women as artists of their own beauty. PINX’s product line, teeming with premium nail polishes that offer a myriad of colors and finishes, caters to the modern woman’s taste for individuality and self-expression.

The brand’s products are not just about adorning the fingertips but also about enabling women to tell their unique stories through color.

Beauty with a Purpose

While PINX’s commitment to creating superior products is evident, its dedication to children’s welfare makes it stand out. Every purchase of PINX nail polish triggers a donation of meals to children in need. The brand doesn’t stop there; it matches this donation to fund initiatives aimed at protecting children and improving their living conditions.

Global Outreach through Dubai Cares

PINX has strategically partnered with Dubai Cares, a part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to ensure that its contributions have global outreach. This partnership not only fortifies PINX’s commitment to social responsibility but also demonstrates its ambition to make a tangible difference in the lives of children worldwide.

With over a decade of experience in the beauty industry, the founders have embarked on this new venture with a desire to spread joy not just through the act of beautification but also by impacting society positively. PINX is not just a brand; it’s a movement that unites beauty and social consciousness, encouraging consumers to contribute to a cause while enjoying high-quality beauty products.