Pinnacle M&A Sets Record in Nissan Dealership Sale, Expands Krause Auto Group's Footprint in Florida

In an unprecedented move within the auto dealership industry, Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, a firm with a formidable reputation in brokering new car dealership sales, has recently orchestrated a significant transaction involving three dealerships in Southwest Florida, commanding a combined sale price of over $110 million. This deal not only marks a milestone in the firm’s history but also reshapes the landscape for auto dealership acquisitions in the region.
The Deal That Set A New Benchmark
The spotlight of this landmark transaction shines brightest on the sale of the Fort Myers Nissan store, now poised to operate under the new ownership of Krause Auto Group. The details surrounding the sales figures remain closely guarded, yet it’s hinted that this particular sale may have shattered previous records for Nissan dealership acquisitions in the United States. The significance of this sale is magnified by the dealership's impressive unit volume and profitability, setting a new standard for future transactions within the industry.
Changing Hands, Changing Horizons
Alongside Fort Myers Nissan, Sutherlin Nissan Cape Coral and Fort Myers Genesis were also part of this strategic acquisition, soon to be known as Cape Coral Nissan and Fort Myers Genesis, respectively. These rebrandings signal not only a change in ownership but anticipate a new chapter of growth and expansion for Krause Auto Group, based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The orchestration of this deal by Pinnacle M&A underscores the firm's unparalleled expertise and its pivotal role in shaping the auto dealership brokerage landscape.
Bill Scrivner, CEO of Pinnacle M&A, highlighted the robust market demand for dealership acquisitions, emphasizing that the allure of such transactions extends beyond the sun-soaked vistas of Florida to span the entire United States. This trend is further underscored by Pinnacle’s recent facilitation of dealership sales across various states, including California, Mississippi, and West Virginia, involving prestigious brands such as BMW, Chevrolet, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford, and General Motors.
A Tradition of Excellence and Expansion
The transactions facilitated by Pinnacle M&A are not isolated successes but part of a broader narrative of growth and strategic expansion within the auto dealership industry. Notably, the firm represented Steve Thomas in the sale of Steve Thomas BMW in Camarillo, CA, to Ken Garff Auto Group, marking Garff's entry into the BMW franchise. Another notable transaction involved the sale of Bunnin Chevrolet in Santa Barbara to Coastal Chevrolet, further exemplifying Pinnacle’s commitment to professionalism and transparency in navigating the complexities of dealership sales.
In West Virginia, the sale of the Robinson family's Toyota, Ford, and Chevrolet Buick GMC dealerships to Victory Automotive and Richard Bazzy demonstrated Pinnacle's adeptness in leveraging deep industry experience to achieve superior outcomes for their clients. This track record of success positions Pinnacle M&A not only as a leader in the auto dealership brokerage space but as a catalyst for transformation within the industry.
As the dust settles on this historic transaction, the implications for the auto dealership industry are clear: the landscape is evolving, with Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions leading the charge. The firm’s ability to facilitate deals of this magnitude not only speaks to their expertise but to the vibrant and dynamic nature of the auto dealership market. With this recent achievement, Pinnacle M&A continues to drive the industry forward, setting new benchmarks and opening new horizons for growth and expansion.