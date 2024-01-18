en English
Asia

PingCAP Scores an Honorable Mention in Gartner’s 2023 Magic Quadrant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
PingCAP Scores an Honorable Mention in Gartner’s 2023 Magic Quadrant

PingCAP, the innovative developer behind the TiDB distributed SQL database, has recently been recognized with an Honorable Mention in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems for 2023. This recognition not only signifies the industry’s acknowledgment of PingCAP’s commitment to excellence and innovation but also underscores the company’s standing as a key player in the global database management market.

Unveiling TiDB: A Game Changer in Database Management

TiDB, an open-source, MySQL-compatible database, is a unique offering in the DBMS landscape. It supports Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) workloads, making it a versatile tool capable of handling diverse database tasks. Its scalability, strong consistency, and high availability make it a preferred choice for various applications worldwide, including recommendation engines and hyperscale operational workloads. By merging transactional performance with real-time analytics, TiDB presents a new paradigm in tackling complex database tasks.

Gartner’s Acknowledgment: A Testament to PingCAP’s Innovations

The Gartner Magic Quadrant, a trusted industry report, provides a comprehensive analysis of the global DBMS market. It includes software products for data storage and manipulation, delivered primarily as SaaS in the cloud but also capable of functioning on-premises or in hybrid, multicloud, or intercloud configurations for transactional or analytical work. PingCAP’s inclusion in this respected report as an Honorable Mention highlights the company’s significant contributions to the industry.

PingCAP: A Champion of Customer Satisfaction

Under the leadership of CEO Max Liu, PingCAP has demonstrated a continuous commitment to providing high-quality database solutions to its customers. This dedication is further reflected in the company’s recognition as a Strong Performer in the Gartner Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems report. Additionally, the company was named an Asia Pacific Customer Choice in the same category for 2023. With an average rating of 4.9 stars from 60 reviews as of December 2023, TiDB is a testament to PingCAP’s customer-centric approach and pursuit of technological innovation.

In conclusion, PingCAP’s recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems for 2023 is a significant acknowledgment of the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation. As the company continues to innovate and deliver high-quality database solutions, it is poised to further strengthen its foothold in the global DBMS market.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

