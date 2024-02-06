PhosAgro Shatters Record with 11.3 Million Tonnes of Agrochemical Products in 2023

PhosAgro, the renowned Russian agrochemical corporation, has set a new industry benchmark by producing a staggering 11.3 million tonnes of agrochemical products in 2023. The company's CEO, Mr. Mikhail Rybnikov, revealed this impressive figure during a management board meeting. The record output, a 1.9% increase from the previous year, encompassed over 11 million tonnes of mineral fertilisers, along with substantial quantities of feed and industrial phosphates.

PhosAgro's Record Production

In spite of consistent phosphate rock production, PhosAgro processed it in unprecedented volumes, surpassing the 9 million tonne mark for the first time. Phosphate-based fertilisers witnessed a 2.0 percent growth from the previous year, with DAP/MAP fertilizers escalating by 8.4 percent to over 4.5 million tonnes. The newly established production complex in Volkhov, which forms a part of their long-term development scheme, contributed to a 12.9 percent rise in MAP production.

Strategic Growth and Global Impact

PhosAgro attributes these remarkable results to organic growth through modernisation, employing the finest available technologies, tighter integration with crucial feedstock sources, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability. These strategic efforts have cemented PhosAgro's status as a leading fertiliser supplier in Russia and sharpened its competitive edge in the global market.

Strong Start to 2024

Commencing the year 2024 on a high note, the company continued to produce high volumes of phosphoric acid, exceeding targets by over 2 percent. This resulted in an annual increase of 4.6 percent, equating to more than 3.3 million tonnes, thanks to the improved functionality of updated production units. With its steady growth and strategic initiatives, PhosAgro has not only set a new production record but also fortified its position in the global agrochemical industry.