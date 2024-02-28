Phoenix Shopping Centre Spearwood Set for $5.5M Makeover, Following $3.2M Tavern Approval

State planners have greenlit a $5.5 million refurbishment of the Phoenix Shopping Centre in Spearwood, marking a significant investment aimed at revitalizing the Perth south business hub. This comes on the heels of a $3.2 million approval for a new tavern and microbrewery, highlighting a robust plan to inject new life and amenities into the area.

Revitalization Plans Unveiled

The latest refurbishment plans promise to transform the shopping centre with new retail spaces, upgraded interiors, and enhanced landscaping. A key feature includes a children's playground alongside a new external dining precinct capable of seating up to 250 guests. Renderings of the project depict an urban renewal vision with graffiti-style buildings and lush green spaces, signaling a departure from the centre's current aesthetics. Anchored by major retailers like Big W, Woolworths, and Farmer Jack's, the redevelopment aims to offer a high-quality architectural design that merges functionality with style.

Community and Economic Benefits

Local city councillors have thrown their support behind the project, anticipating it will draw more residents to the area, bolster local businesses, and create new job opportunities. The initiative is seen as a critical step in reinvigorating what has been described as a 'tired' looking shopping centre. With the inclusion of communal spaces within the new dining precinct, the redevelopment is poised to provide a vibrant communal hub for Spearwood residents and visitors alike.

Looking Ahead

As the Phoenix Shopping Centre embarks on this ambitious makeover, the community awaits a transformed marketplace that promises not only to modernize the shopping experience but also to serve as a catalyst for further economic development in the region. With unanimous approval from the Metro Outer Joint Development Assessment Panel, the project is a testament to the shared vision of enhancing the liveability and appeal of Spearwood. As construction timelines take shape, the anticipation builds for a revitalized centre that will serve as a cornerstone for community gathering and commerce.