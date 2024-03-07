Phoenix Seeks Contractors for Wastewater Treatment Improvements, Sets Small Business Goal

The City of Phoenix has announced its intention to select up to four contractors for a Job Order Contract focusing on Wastewater Treatment Facilities Process Improvements. This decision, marked by a commitment to involving Small Business Enterprises, underscores the city's dedication to enhancing its infrastructure while fostering economic growth within the local small business community.

Scope and Significance

Slated to commence with a pre-submittal meeting on March 18, 2024, this initiative aims to address the critical need for upgrades and maintenance to Phoenix's wastewater treatment operations. The city has set a Small Business Enterprise goal of 6%, reflecting its effort to ensure an inclusive and diversified approach to this significant undertaking. Potential contractors are strongly encouraged to attend the pre-submittal meeting for detailed insights into the project's scope and requirements.

Procurement Process and Participation

Interested firms must download the Request for Qualifications packet from the city's eProcurement site by March 7, 2024, and submit their Statements of Qualifications by the March 29 deadline. This process not only emphasizes the city's move towards digital and streamlined procurement methods but also highlights the importance of timely and proactive participation by interested contractors. Registration in eProcurement as a vendor is a prerequisite for submission, ensuring a competitive and transparent selection process.

Engagement and Impact

Through this project, the City of Phoenix not only aims to enhance its wastewater treatment facilities but also to empower small businesses by integrating them into the city's broader economic framework. As such, the project stands as a testament to Phoenix's commitment to sustainability, economic inclusivity, and infrastructural development. The involvement of local small businesses is anticipated to inject vitality into the community, offering growth opportunities and strengthening the city's economic resilience.