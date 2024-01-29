Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone Hits Record $1.621 Billion Export Value: A Testament to Cambodia's Economic Strength

The Royal Group Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone (PPSEZ) has marked a new chapter in Cambodia's economic growth story by achieving a record export value of $1.621 billion in 2023. This significant milestone underlines the robustness of the nation's export sector and its pivotal role in maintaining the overall macroeconomic stability.

Unprecedented Growth Amidst Pandemic

The PPSEZ's record figure signifies a substantial escalation from the $316 million recorded in 2016. Particularly noteworthy is the doubling of export value to $683 million in 2021 and again to $1.346 billion in 2022.

Hiroshi Uematsu, the CEO of PPSEZ, attributed this exceptional growth to the strong performance of investors within the zone. The sectors of electrical and electronics and automobile parts emerged as the frontrunners, overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Booming Sectors and Employment Generation

The electrical and electronics sector experienced a 71% increase in export value from $234 million in 2019 to $399 million in 2023. Simultaneously, the automobile parts industry witnessed a rise of 156% from $113 million in 2019 to $289 million in 2023. Since its inception, the PPSEZ has attracted 86 manufacturing companies from 14 different countries. This high-growth zone employs over 43,800 Cambodian workers and 720 foreign expatriates, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Reflection of Cambodia's Economic Strength

The success of the PPSEZ mirrors the overall strength of Cambodia's domestic production. The General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) reported that Cambodia's total exports for 2023 exceeded $22.65 billion, a modest increase from the previous year. Interestingly, imports saw a 5% decrease, leading to a trade deficit of approximately $1.54 billion. This figure marks a significant reduction from $3.21 billion in 2022. Major trading partners include China, the US, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and Germany. The record export value is a testament to Cambodia's thriving economy and its increasing openness to global trade.