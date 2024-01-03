en English
Asia

Philosophy Reinvents Its Skin Care Strategy in SEA with a Younger, Educational Approach

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
Philosophy Reinvents Its Skin Care Strategy in SEA with a Younger, Educational Approach

US-based skin care company, philosophy, is revamping its brand image in South East Asia (SEA) with a fresh initiative targeting a younger demographic. This strategic move is an embodiment of the brand’s innovative approach to skin education, tailored to meet the evolving needs of the millennial consumer.

Unlocking the ‘Dermatologic Wisdom’

The relaunch is highlighted by the unveiling of a new product, the ‘dose of wisdom bouncy skin reactivating serum.’ This novel offering exemplifies philosophy’s new formulation principle, aptly named ‘dermatologic wisdom.’ This concept amalgamates the wisdom of dermatology with the brand’s core principles of creating highly efficacious products that don’t irritate the skin.

Doubling Down on Skin Care Sales

The relaunch is part of a larger blueprint by parent company Coty to bolster its skin care sales by 2025. This strategy involves enhancing the market presence of its other skin care brands such as Lancaster, Orveda, Kylie Skin, and SKKN by Kim.

In the SEA region, where skin care products account for a whopping 59% of prestige beauty sales, philosophy is making a digital-first comeback. The brand is forging strategic partnerships with key retailers like Sephora to ensure maximum product visibility and market penetration.

Strumming the Right Chords with the Youth

As part of its efforts to engage with the younger audience, the brand has enlisted the services of Jeff Satur, a popular Thai singer-songwriter. Satur’s appointment as a brand ambassador is a significant step towards creating a brand identity that resonates with the vibrant, young consumer base in the SEA region.

Despite the relaunch, philosophy remains true to its core principles that debuted in 1996. Its focus is still firmly on the science of actives and delivering long-term efficacy. The brand’s approach is customer-centric, continually adapting to client needs while also aligning with dermatological insights. This commitment to innovation is reflected in the brand’s offerings that cater to consumer demands in terms of texture, ingredients, and packaging.

Asia Business
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

