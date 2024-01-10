en English
Business

Phillip White Appointed as New Managing Director of Gordon & MacPhail

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Phillip White Appointed as New Managing Director of Gordon & MacPhail

Phillip White has been named the new managing director of renowned family-owned whisky business, Gordon & MacPhail. Based in Elgin, the company is set to undergo a pivotal transformation under White’s leadership, starting in early April. He succeeds Ewen Mackintosh, whose successful tenure witnessed the inauguration of Gordon & MacPhail’s second distillery, The Cairn, situated in the Cairngorm National Park in 2022. The Cairn joins the company’s portfolio alongside the already established Benromach Distillery, which Gordon & MacPhail took under its wing in 1993.

A Century-Old Tradition Comes to an End

In a significant shift in strategy, Gordon & MacPhail will cease filling casks with spirit from other distilleries from 2024. The move marks an end to a century-old practice of independent bottling. However, Gordon & MacPhail’s existing stock, a treasure trove of independently bottled whisky, will continue to be released for several decades.

White’s Expertise to Spearhead Growth

White brings to the table vast experience from his previous roles as managing director of Kent Frozen Foods and Medina Foodservice, along with a decade-long stint with industry giants, Bacardi and Brown-Forman. His expertise in the food wholesale and spirits sectors will be instrumental in driving Gordon & MacPhail’s strategic growth and bolstering its brand on the international stage.

Gordon & MacPhail’s Financial Success and Future Plans

The whisky business recently reported a profit surge to 17.4 million and a 24% increase in turnover, fuelled by robust sales of its Benromach brand and the launch of its oldest single malt whisky to date. In a departure from the industry norm, the company plans to withhold the release of its single malt from The Cairn until the batch matures to 12 years old, a strategic move that underscores its commitment to quality over short-term gains. Established in 1895 as a humble greengrocer, Gordon & MacPhail has matured into a whisky-making powerhouse, acclaimed for its Connoisseurs Choice range and its unmatched expertise in Scotch whisky bottling.

Business
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

