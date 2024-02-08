Philippines' SRA Considers Sugar Order to Support Sugarcane Farmers Amid Importation Concerns

In a bid to bolster the beleaguered sugarcane planters in the Philippines, the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) is mulling over a contentious draft Sugar Order (SO). This proposed measure seeks to compel sugar traders to procure 300,000 metric tons of local raw sugar at a premium price, thereby escalating the mill-site prices that have plummeted to unfavorable levels for sugarcane farmers.

A Bitter Pill: Sugar Traders and the Price Premium

The draft SO, which is still under the scrutiny of the SRA board and industry stakeholders, offers a sweetener to sugar traders and importers who participate in this program. They would receive priority in any future sugar importation programs the government may initiate. However, this proposed intervention has ruffled feathers within the Sugar Council, who question the necessity of mentioning future importation when there is no current plan to import.

The Sugar Council's Stand: Importation Concerns

The Sugar Council, wary of the import provision in the draft SO, has expressed reservations about the potential adverse effects on millgate prices. They argue that importing additional sugar could further exacerbate the current predicament of low prices. The Council has also urged the SRA to expedite an alternative plan: the P5 billion sugar procurement program planned in collaboration with the Philippine International Trading Corp.

The SRA's Response: Procurement Program and Import Guidelines

In response to these concerns, SRA Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona has indicated that the government's raw sugar procurement program is still under discussion. The guidelines for this program are currently in the drafting stage. However, the question remains: Will this be enough to assuage the fears of the Sugar Council and alleviate the plight of the sugarcane planters?

As the deadline for the final decision on the draft SO looms, the SRA finds itself in a sticky situation, grappling with the delicate balance between stabilizing farmgate prices and maintaining optimal retail prices. The world watches with bated breath as the Philippines navigates the labyrinth of its sugar industry intervention.

In this intricate dance of sugar politics, the stakes are high, and the future of the Philippines' sugar industry hangs in the balance. The path forward is fraught with challenges, but the SRA remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the welfare of the sugarcane planters, while ensuring the stability of the sugar market.

In the end, the true test lies in the ability of the SRA to strike the right balance between government intervention and market forces, thereby fostering a sustainable and thriving sugar industry for the Philippines.