A comprehensive databook reveals a robust growth trajectory for the Philippines' conversational commerce industry. The report, updated for Q2 2023, indicates a strong annual growth rate of 24.3%, with an anticipated transaction value of US$3.7 billion in 2023. This upswing is attributed to advanced technologies such as AI-based virtual assistants and multi-platform messaging capabilities that enhance user experiences.

Unraveling the Growth Story

The industry is projected to maintain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2022 to 2028, potentially amassing a transaction value of US$9.5 billion by 2028. The 115-page report provides an exhaustive analysis across various end-use sectors, offering stakeholders valuable insights into operational KPIs, product offerings, and expenditure by application.

Segmentation and Influential Sectors

The report meticulously details the segmentation of industry transaction value by virtual assistant type and application. It provides a thorough analysis of sectors influenced by conversational commerce, including software, IT, and consulting services. The databook is a valuable resource for businesses and investors to identify market opportunities and craft strategies tailored to the Philippine market.

Advancements Driving Growth

Among the technological advancements propelling this exceptional growth is Chai AI, a leading chat AI entertainment platform. Founded by William R.G. Beauchamp, Chai AI boasts an impressive average of 4 million monthly active users and facilitates over 100 million conversations per month. The platform's success lies in its proprietary models trained on curated user feedback, leading to a significant 68% engagement improvement over GPT3.5. Chai AI's commitment to advancing AI technology, paired with a valuation of $450 million and an annual revenue of approximately $13 million, secures its position as a major player in the chat AI entertainment space.