Philippines' Automotive Industry Soars with 20% Increase in Vehicle Production

In a significant stride for Southeast Asia's automotive industry, the Philippines has registered a robust 20% surge in vehicle production last year. According to the Asean Automotive Federation, the country's auto industry churned out 110,350 new vehicles, marking it as one of the two countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to record a growth in annual output during that period.

Asia's Automotive Landscape

The other nation to chart growth was Malaysia, which experienced a 10.3% increase, manufacturing a total of 774,600 units. However, the landscape wasn't as favourable for all Asean nations. Thailand, despite leading the six Asean countries with assembly operations in terms of production volume, saw a 2.2% decrease, amounting to 1,841,663 units.

Indonesia, the second-ranking country, faced a fall in production by 5.1% to 1,395,717 units. Vietnam and Myanmar also registered declines in production. Vietnam's output dipped by 23.7% to 177,435 units, with Myanmar suffering the steepest reduction - a significant 53.5%, resulting in a mere 1,475 units.

The Collective Production Scenario

In 2023, the collective production of the six Asean countries totalled 4,301,240 new vehicle units, indicating a 1.9% decline from 2022's total of 4,383,744 units. This decline underscores the mixed fortunes that have characterised the region's auto industry in the past year.

Philippines Leads in Motorcycle and Scooter Production

Notably, the Philippines also emerged as the leader in the production of motorcycles and scooters, registering a remarkable 23.1% increase to 1,235,418 units. Following in the Philippines' tyre tracks were Indonesia and Thailand, with growth rates of 14.1% and 5.2% respectively. In contrast, Malaysia and Vietnam saw their numbers drop in this sector, highlighting the Philippines' unique success in a challenging market environment.