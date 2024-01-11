en English
Asia

Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef’s Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef’s Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated

In an optimistic forecast for the Philippine economy, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos is confident of achieving a GDP growth rate of 6 to 7 percent in 2023. A projection that, if realized, would rank the Philippines among the fastest-growing economies in Asia this year. Marcos’ confidence stems from a robust growth, improved management of inflation, and a decrease in unemployment rates, with the country seemingly recovering from the aftermath of the pandemic and subsequent shocks. The year-on-year inflation in the Philippines eased to 3.9 percent in December 2023, bringing the full-year average inflation rate to 6 percent. Significantly, the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in November, the lowest since April 2005.

Philippines: A Rising Economic Powerhouse

Various reports align with the President’s optimism, predicting a bright economic future for the country. The Philippines is projected to have a GDP growth of 5.3 percent in 2023, making it the fastest-rising economy in ASEAN, as per HSBC economist. Factors contributing to this growth include labor force resilience and the extension of Executive Order 10 on inflation. The actions of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), in line with the US Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, have also been highlighted.

Iran Seizes U.S. Tanker: An Escalation of Tensions

Meanwhile, in the Sea of Oman, tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated following the Iranian navy’s seizure of an American oil tanker, the “St Nikolas.” This seizure comes in response to the U.S. allegedly taking Iran’s oil in April 2023, and was carried out following a judicial order. The implications of this event on global oil prices and geopolitical stability remain to be seen.

A Cooking Marathon in Ghana

In a lighter vein, Failatu Abdul-Razak, an aspiring musician and chef from Ghana, has undertaken a marathon cooking session that lasted 227 hours and two seconds. Hosted at a hotel in Tamale, Abdul-Razak is now awaiting recognition from the Guinness World Records for her culinary endurance.

Bangladesh’s Political Landscape

On the political front, Sheikh Hasina was inaugurated for her fourth consecutive five-year term as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister. Following the 12th parliamentary elections held on January 7, her party, the Bangladesh Awami League, secured a decisive victory, reaffirming her leadership and the party’s political dominance in the country.

Asia Business International Relations
BNN Correspondents

