PhilCare Study Reveals Entrepreneurial Drive Among Gen X, Y in Philippines

Recent findings from PhilCare's "The ABCs of Xs and Ys" study shed light on the evolving work preferences and values of Gen Xers and Millennials in the Philippines, highlighting a strong inclination towards entrepreneurship and flexible work arrangements. Conducted across all 17 regions with 400 respondents, the survey uncovers the financial habits, work priorities, and values of individuals aged 27-58, offering valuable insights for employers aiming to attract and retain top talent.

Advertisment

Entrepreneurial Aspirations and Work Flexibility

The desire to establish one's own business emerged as a top priority for both Gen X and Gen Y participants, with 53% expressing a preference for entrepreneurship over traditional employment. This trend is attributed to a growing quest for autonomy and the creation of a lasting legacy. Dr. Enrique Ona, PhilCare Wellness Index Chairman, emphasizes the importance for employers to engage these generations by fostering a sense of ownership and purpose. Additionally, the study highlights a significant shift towards flexible working hours, with 38% of respondents favoring this arrangement over fixed schedules, indicating a departure from the conventional 9-to-5 work structure.

Values and Priorities

Advertisment

When it comes to values, both age groups prioritize privacy protection, environmental responsibility, and mental health. However, millennials place a greater emphasis on environmental concerns, while Gen Xers focus more on mental well-being. Interestingly, both demographics showed minimal interest in actively seeking information about Philippine politics, engaging in social issues, or supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. On the support system front, maintaining family integrity and self-reliance were deemed most important, though millennials valued social engagement slightly more than having a satisfying relationship, a sentiment reversed among Gen Xers.

Implications for Employers

This study not only reflects the changing landscape of work preferences and values among mid-aged employees in the Philippines but also serves as a crucial guide for businesses aiming to cultivate a motivated and committed workforce. Understanding these shifts is essential for developing effective engagement strategies and creating a work environment that resonates with the aspirations and priorities of Gen X and Gen Y workers. As the workforce continues to evolve, employers who adapt to these changing dynamics will likely gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining the best talents.