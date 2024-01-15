en English
Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market Set for Significant Growth, Valuation to Reach US$ 339.3 Billion by 2031

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market Set for Significant Growth, Valuation to Reach US$ 339.3 Billion by 2031

Unveiling a new chapter in the pharmaceutical industry, the market for pharmaceutical chemicals is set to soar from US$ 204.3 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$ 339.3 billion by 2031. This surge, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, is driven largely by the growing popularity of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell-based therapies.

Technological Advancements as a Catalyst

As the industry shifts towards more specialized and personalized medicine, the demand for specific pharmaceutical chemicals in the production of such treatments is expected to increase. Key technological advancements, such as 3D printing and ongoing manufacturing, are poised to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve the quality of pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing. The integration of digital technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence are predicted to streamline research and optimize production processes.

Environmental and Regulatory Impact

Environmental concerns and regulatory changes are also anticipated to significantly influence the sector. The adoption of green chemistry principles, coupled with evolving regulatory landscapes, could alter production processes and quality standards across the industry. The report further highlights notable growth in the pharmaceutical intermediates market and bioactive compounds market.

A Look at the Key Players

Notable players in the industry, including Merck, Pfizer, and Viatris, are driving market changes. Pharvaris, for instance, has seen a significant 13.1% growth within the last seven days. The industry has also witnessed an increased interest from Asian companies, leading to advancements and deal-making in antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment. ADCs are expected to reach $31 billion by 2028, driven by technological advancements, increased confidence among companies and researchers, and the potential for longer market exclusivity.

In conclusion, the pharmaceutical chemicals market is set for significant expansion, underpinned by the rise of biopharmaceuticals, technological advancements, and changes in the environmental and regulatory landscapes. Key industry players continue to shape market dynamics through strategic investments and M&As, while the integration of digital technology promises to propel the industry into a new era of productivity and efficiency.

