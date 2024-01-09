en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pfizer’s 2023 Performance and Looking Forward: A Fireside Chat with CEO Albert Bourla

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Pfizer’s 2023 Performance and Looking Forward: A Fireside Chat with CEO Albert Bourla

Albert Bourla, the Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, recently provided an in-depth review of the company’s performance last year. In a fireside chat, Bourla conceded that 2023 was not a stellar year for Pfizer. The company fell short of both its own internal projections and the expectations of Wall Street. This disappointing performance was largely attributed to a host of COVID-related issues, compounded by an underperformance of other products in the market.

Past Successes and Present Challenges

The downturn in performance was particularly disheartening for Bourla and Pfizer, considering the pharmaceutical giant’s past successes. In spite of these challenges, Bourla highlighted several notable achievements from 2023. By his account, Pfizer positively impacted over 600 million lives worldwide, led in revenue among other pharmaceutical companies, secured a record number of FDA approvals, and successfully completed the acquisition of Seagen.

Addressing Stock Price Concerns

Throughout 2023, Pfizer took several steps to address concerns related to its stock price. These measures included resolving contractual issues with governments, transitioning COVID products to commercial business, and implementing cost reduction strategies. The ultimate aim was to reduce stock overhangs, thereby stabilizing the company’s market position.

The Road Ahead in 2024

In light of the past year’s events, Bourla outlined Pfizer’s priorities for 2024. Key among these is the focus on consolidating its leadership in oncology, following the Seagen acquisition. The company also aims to maximize the performance of its new products, deliver innovation in its pipeline, expand margins, and maintain investor-friendly capital allocation. As part of this strategy, Pfizer intends to grow dividends and reduce debt.

The acquisition of Seagen for a whopping US $43 billion in March 2023 was a strategic move to bolster Pfizer’s presence in the oncology sector. With Seagen’s portfolio under its wing, Pfizer hopes to carve out a significant space for itself in this therapeutic area. In an uncertain landscape for mergers and acquisitions in the life sciences industry, Pfizer’s move is indicative of a larger trend of increased M&A investment.

As we navigate through 2024, the world will be watching to see if Pfizer can rebound from its 2023 performance. With its new strategies and acquisitions, the pharmaceutical giant is poised to face the challenges head-on.

0
Business
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Lululemon Founder Criticizes Company's Diversity Initiatives
In a poignant turn of events, Chip Wilson, the founder and former CEO of Lululemon, took a public stance against the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. His contention suggests that the brand is losing its identity by trying to cater to everyone, a sentiment that has sparked a fiery discourse about inclusivity in the business
Lululemon Founder Criticizes Company's Diversity Initiatives
Executive Shakeup: McColl's Retail Group Appoints New CFO, Other Companies Announce Key Changes
7 mins ago
Executive Shakeup: McColl's Retail Group Appoints New CFO, Other Companies Announce Key Changes
MrBeast Declines Proposal from Elon Musk: A Closer Look
14 mins ago
MrBeast Declines Proposal from Elon Musk: A Closer Look
Rising Interest Rates Pile Pressure on Post-Pandemic Homeowners: Study
4 mins ago
Rising Interest Rates Pile Pressure on Post-Pandemic Homeowners: Study
Ustaz Solmed and April Jasmine's Luxurious Dream Home in Bogor: A Symbol of Success
5 mins ago
Ustaz Solmed and April Jasmine's Luxurious Dream Home in Bogor: A Symbol of Success
Italian Investors Amplify Control Over Pirelli Amidst Government Intervention
7 mins ago
Italian Investors Amplify Control Over Pirelli Amidst Government Intervention
Latest Headlines
World News
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
51 seconds
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
52 seconds
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
1 min
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
1 min
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
1 min
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
2 mins
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
3 mins
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
3 mins
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
3 mins
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
25 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app