Pfister Energy Elevates Doug Bagwill to COO, Sean Quin to CSO in Strategic Leadership Reshuffle

Doug Bagwill, a versatile veteran with nearly 15 years at the company, steps into the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), while Sean Quin, instrumental in expanding the company's EPC services, has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Strategic Leadership Restructuring

Doug Bagwill's promotion to COO comes after a distinguished tenure at Pfister Energy, where he has contributed across various departments including Engineering, Business Development, and Field Operations. His comprehensive understanding and leadership have been pivotal in Pfister's ascent as a frontrunner in the distributed generation market. As COO, Bagwill will spearhead company-wide leadership, management, and vision to propel Pfister's growth strategy and maintain its commitment to excellence in client service and industry partnerships.

Sean Quin's elevation to CSO marks a continuation of his six-year tenure with Pfister Energy, during which he has significantly driven the company's EPC services business growth. In his new role, Quin will not only oversee Business Development but will also collaborate closely with the Pfister Energy Executive Team to formulate short and long-term growth strategies. This includes expanding service offerings and exploring additional revenue streams in new geographic markets.

Commitment to Renewable Energy Leadership

Wayne Pfisterer, CEO and President of Pfister Energy, expressed his pride in promoting Bagwill and Quin, acknowledging their substantial contributions to the company's success. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Doug and Sean as we strive to position Pfister Energy as a leader in the renewable energy industry," Pfisterer remarked. These promotions are a testament to Pfister Energy's commitment to leveraging internal talent to fuel its strategic objectives and enhance its full-service EPC offerings in the solar energy sector.

About Pfister Energy

With over 25 years of experience, Pfister Energy is renowned for its expertise in designing and constructing complex, large-scale solar projects. The company prides itself on being a total solutions provider, offering design, procurement, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and financing services. Clients benefit from cost-effective, tailored energy solutions that contribute to a cleaner, sustainable future. Pfister Energy's leadership reshuffle reinforces its mission to deliver comprehensive, innovative energy solutions to its clients while advancing its position in the renewable energy market.

As Pfister Energy embarks on this new chapter, the promotions of Doug Bagwill and Sean Quin are poised to invigorate the company's strategic direction, ensuring its continued growth and success in the competitive renewable energy landscape. Their collective experience and leadership are expected to drive Pfister Energy's vision forward, creating sustainable value for clients and stakeholders alike.