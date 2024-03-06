Pfister Energy Elevates Doug Bagwill to COO, Sean Quin to CSO in Strategic Growth Move

HAWTHORNE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 - In a significant leadership reshuffle, Pfister Energy, a forefront company in the renewable energy sector, has announced the promotion of Doug Bagwill to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Sean Quin to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective March 6, 2024. This move underscores Pfister Energy's commitment to fostering internal talent and bolstering its strategic vision for growth in the distributed generation market.

Strategic Promotions to Fuel Growth

Doug Bagwill, a veteran with nearly 15 years at Pfister Energy, has contributed significantly across various departments including Engineering, Business Development, and Field Operations. His comprehensive understanding and leadership have been pivotal in Pfister's ascent as a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) provider in the renewable energy arena. As COO, Bagwill's role will encompass company-wide leadership, management, and vision to execute Pfister's ambitious growth strategy while ensuring exceptional service to clients and industry partners.

Sean Quin, with a six-year tenure at Pfister Energy, has been instrumental in overseeing Sales and Business Development. Under his guidance, Pfister has witnessed exponential growth in its EPC services business. In his new role as CSO, Quin will continue to steer Business Development efforts while collaborating closely with the executive team to craft short and long-term growth strategies. This strategic planning is aimed at expanding service offerings to clients and opening new revenue streams across a broader geographical market.

Leadership at the Helm of Innovation

Wayne Pfisterer, CEO and President of Pfister Energy, expressed his pride in promoting Bagwill and Quin, acknowledging their critical roles in the company's success and growth. "I am proud to be able to promote two individuals who have been instrumental in Pfister Energy's growth and success throughout the years. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Doug and Sean as we continue to grow Pfister Energy to be a leader in the renewable energy industry," said Pfisterer.

With over 25 years of experience, Pfister Energy is renowned for designing and constructing large-scale, complex solar projects. The company's commitment to providing total solutions, including design, procurement, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and financing, positions Pfister Energy as a key player in promoting a cleaner and sustainable future environment.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

The promotions of Doug Bagwill and Sean Quin are not just a testament to their hard work and dedication but also reflect Pfister Energy's strategic approach to leadership and growth within the renewable energy sector. As Pfister continues to expand its footprint, Bagwill and Quin's contributions will be crucial in steering the company towards newer heights, ensuring Pfister Energy remains at the forefront of the EPC market and a champion of sustainable energy solutions.

This leadership transition marks a promising new chapter for Pfister Energy as it continues to innovate and lead in the renewable energy sector, aiming to deliver comprehensive, cost-effective, and tailored energy solutions that contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future. With a clear vision and strong leadership, Pfister Energy is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the renewable energy landscape.