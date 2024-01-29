Pexapark Report Highlights Record Growth and 'Golden Era' for European PPA Market

The European Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) market, a critical component in the growth and sustainability of renewable energy, experienced a landmark year in 2023, according to Pexapark's European PPA Market Outlook 2024. The report highlighted a significant surge in both the quantity and volume of deals, featuring 16.2 gigawatts of contracted volumes and 272 PPA announcements. This represents an impressive growth of over 40 percent and 65 percent respectively from the previous year.

Entering the Golden Era

The PPA market, now considered to be stepping into a 'Golden Era', owes its thriving state to decreased volatility, a stabilizing pricing environment, and growing maturity in managing energy risks. These factors are said to be fostering innovation in the European PPA Market. Corporates have been the driving force behind this market activity, accounting for 11.95 GW across 218 deals. However, utilities have also witnessed a noteworthy increase with 4.02 GW across 48 deals.

Leaders in the Market

Spain continued its dominance in the market, but Germany made significant strides with its market volumes due to contributions from solar PV and offshore wind. Solar PPA volumes have outpaced wind, with 10.5 GW across 160 deals. The report also highlighted several challenges including high cost of debt, unmanaged Baseload PPAs, cannibalisation risk, and complications introduced by revenue caps.

Regulation and the Future of PPA Market

Regulatory interventions, including government credit guarantee schemes, have been supportive but also ushered in new uncertainties. As the PPA market evolves, the report anticipates the advent of Hybrid PPAs, 24/7 green procurement, PPAs for Green H2 Production, and Multi-buyer PPAs. These developments are expected to push the long-term PPA market beyond 20GW. Luca Pedretti, Pexapark's Co-Founder and COO, spotlighted the evolved role of utilities in offering solutions and the potential for utilities to become 'market integrators'.