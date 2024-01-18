Pevex Charges Ahead with Domestic Expansion and Sustainability Initiatives

Emblematic Croatian retail giant, Pevex, is firmly pressing forward with its ambitious domestic expansion plan, with the construction of a new sales center in the heart of Gospić. This move is a strategic continuation of the company’s robust investment cycle and aims to consolidate Pevex’s presence across all regions of Croatia. The center, boasting a massive footprint of nearly 18,000 square meters, will offer a diverse assortment of home, garden, and hobby products, along with the chain’s signature consumer goods.

Strategic Expansion and Future Growth

Pevex CEO, Krešimir Bubalo, radiates enthusiasm for this latest venture, which is part of the company’s broader vision to strengthen its footprint in Croatia. The new Gospić branch will be strategically positioned at a crucial intersection near the A1 Zagreb – Dubrovnik motorway, offering easy accessibility and convenience. This expansion forms part of a grander strategy that encompasses the establishment of 40 sales centers nationwide, with sights set on international market entry in the future.

Investment in Infrastructure and Sustainability

Simultaneously, Pevex is progressing steadfastly with the construction of a logistics and distribution center in Jankomir, near Zagreb. This significant project highlights an investment of nearly 13.5 million euros and is set for completion by mid-2024. The distribution center will notably feature solar panels for electricity production, underscoring Pevex’s commitment to ecological sustainability and energy conservation. The company’s drive toward renewable energy solutions aligns with global trends and contributes to the chain’s corporate responsibility initiatives.

Current Presence and Future Endeavors

Currently, Pevex operates 29 sales centers across 25 cities in Croatia, catering to a diverse range of consumer needs. With the new Gospić center, Pevex aims to enhance its regional presence and provide an expanded product portfolio to its customers. As Pevex continues to grow domestically, it is also preparing to make its mark on the international stage, signalling an exciting era of expansion and growth for the Croatian retail chain.