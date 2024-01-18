en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pevex Charges Ahead with Domestic Expansion and Sustainability Initiatives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Pevex Charges Ahead with Domestic Expansion and Sustainability Initiatives

Emblematic Croatian retail giant, Pevex, is firmly pressing forward with its ambitious domestic expansion plan, with the construction of a new sales center in the heart of Gospić. This move is a strategic continuation of the company’s robust investment cycle and aims to consolidate Pevex’s presence across all regions of Croatia. The center, boasting a massive footprint of nearly 18,000 square meters, will offer a diverse assortment of home, garden, and hobby products, along with the chain’s signature consumer goods.

Strategic Expansion and Future Growth

Pevex CEO, Krešimir Bubalo, radiates enthusiasm for this latest venture, which is part of the company’s broader vision to strengthen its footprint in Croatia. The new Gospić branch will be strategically positioned at a crucial intersection near the A1 Zagreb – Dubrovnik motorway, offering easy accessibility and convenience. This expansion forms part of a grander strategy that encompasses the establishment of 40 sales centers nationwide, with sights set on international market entry in the future.

Investment in Infrastructure and Sustainability

Simultaneously, Pevex is progressing steadfastly with the construction of a logistics and distribution center in Jankomir, near Zagreb. This significant project highlights an investment of nearly 13.5 million euros and is set for completion by mid-2024. The distribution center will notably feature solar panels for electricity production, underscoring Pevex’s commitment to ecological sustainability and energy conservation. The company’s drive toward renewable energy solutions aligns with global trends and contributes to the chain’s corporate responsibility initiatives.

Current Presence and Future Endeavors

Currently, Pevex operates 29 sales centers across 25 cities in Croatia, catering to a diverse range of consumer needs. With the new Gospić center, Pevex aims to enhance its regional presence and provide an expanded product portfolio to its customers. As Pevex continues to grow domestically, it is also preparing to make its mark on the international stage, signalling an exciting era of expansion and growth for the Croatian retail chain.

0
Business Croatia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Yunnan Landslide: A Battle Against the Elements
In a quiet corner of China’s Yunnan province, the tranquility of Liangshui Village was violently disrupted by a significant landslide on Monday. At least 47 individuals are reported missing, while the confirmed death toll stands at two. Rescue efforts are in full swing, battling against the constraints of freezing temperatures and falling snow. The disaster,
Yunnan Landslide: A Battle Against the Elements
Greenway Health Honored with Prestigious Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award
11 mins ago
Greenway Health Honored with Prestigious Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award
Amazon Sale 2024: Massive Discounts on Top Tablet Brands in India
12 mins ago
Amazon Sale 2024: Massive Discounts on Top Tablet Brands in India
Devastating Landslide Claims Lives in China's Yunnan Province
9 mins ago
Devastating Landslide Claims Lives in China's Yunnan Province
Storm Isha Disrupts Life Across the UK
10 mins ago
Storm Isha Disrupts Life Across the UK
Linlithgow Distillery Sells Majority Stake to Billion Global Chase, Eyes Expansion
11 mins ago
Linlithgow Distillery Sells Majority Stake to Billion Global Chase, Eyes Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Honoring the Legacy: Celebrating the Life of Late Honorable Cecilia Ogwal
1 min
Honoring the Legacy: Celebrating the Life of Late Honorable Cecilia Ogwal
Edmonton Oilers Unveil Specialty Logos Celebrating Cultural Diversity
2 mins
Edmonton Oilers Unveil Specialty Logos Celebrating Cultural Diversity
Democratic Party Wraps Up Primary Election, Selects Nominee for 2024 Race
2 mins
Democratic Party Wraps Up Primary Election, Selects Nominee for 2024 Race
New Leadership in Male': A Shift in the City's Governance
3 mins
New Leadership in Male': A Shift in the City's Governance
Study Links Social Isolation, Loneliness to Increased Mortality in Obesity
6 mins
Study Links Social Isolation, Loneliness to Increased Mortality in Obesity
Unmasking Fake News: How Political Affiliation, Gender and Education Influence Detection
7 mins
Unmasking Fake News: How Political Affiliation, Gender and Education Influence Detection
Leeds United Triumphs Over Preston North End: A Testament to Tenacity and Fan Support
12 mins
Leeds United Triumphs Over Preston North End: A Testament to Tenacity and Fan Support
Navigating the Content Explosion in Live Sports Production
12 mins
Navigating the Content Explosion in Live Sports Production
Anna Kalinskaya: From Early Exits to Grand Slam Quarter-finals
12 mins
Anna Kalinskaya: From Early Exits to Grand Slam Quarter-finals
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
21 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
49 mins
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
58 mins
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
2 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
4 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
5 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app