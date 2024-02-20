Petsource and Cosmo's Superior Foods Propel Pet Food Industry Forward with Strategic Expansions in Nebraska and Indiana

In a significant stride towards innovation and expansion in the pet food industry, Petsource by Scoular has unveiled a notable development in Seward, NE, by adding 70,000 square feet to its freeze-dried pet food ingredient manufacturing space. This expansion not only promises to create 75 new jobs but also aims to bolster the growth initiatives of current and future customers. Meanwhile, Cosmo's Superior Foods, a burgeoning natural pet treat company, has relocated to Lawrence, Indiana, underpinning its growth trajectory with recent investments and plans to double its workforce.

Empowering Growth and Innovation in Nebraska

Petsource's latest expansion reflects a strategic move to support the ever-growing demands of the pet food industry. By providing an additional 70,000 square feet of manufacturing space, the company underscores its commitment to leading the market in freeze-dried pet food products. This development not only creates 75 new jobs but also sets a high bar for food safety and quality standards. Petsource, renowned for offering comprehensive end-to-end solutions for brand owners, continues to play a pivotal role in streamlining the manufacturing process, thereby enhancing the industry's overall efficiency and product quality.

Revitalizing Indiana's Pet Food Landscape

On a parallel note, Cosmo's Superior Foods has embarked on an exciting journey of growth and innovation by relocating to Lawrence, Indiana. With the backing of Chicago-based Skyline Global Partners, Cosmo's aims to significantly enhance its production capabilities and efficiency. Operating out of two facilities near E. Pendleton Pike and I-465, the company specializes in co-manufacturing freeze-dried and dehydrated treats for cats and dogs. By distributing its products nationwide across over 250 stores and online platforms, Cosmo's is set on a path to not only expand its product range to include single organ chews and natural ingredient options but also to double its workforce. The local communities of Carmel, Fishers, and Geist have been pivotal to the company's success, with Cosmo's branded products available in select stores within these areas.

A Future Focused on Community and Quality

Both Petsource and Cosmo's Superior Foods are emblematic of the transformative growth occurring within the pet food industry. These expansions are not just about scaling operations or increasing product offerings; they signify a deeper commitment to fostering community ties, promoting job growth, and setting new benchmarks in food safety and quality. The leadership at both companies, including Sean Litke, founder and CEO of Cosmo's, acknowledges the instrumental role of community support in their success stories. As these companies embark on their next phases of growth, they continue to set their sights on innovation, quality, and the well-being of pets nationwide.

As the pet food industry continues to evolve, Petsource and Cosmo's Superior Foods are at the forefront, driving significant economic growth and job creation in Seward County, Nebraska, and Lawrence, Indiana. Their strategic expansions illustrate a robust commitment to supporting the pet food sector's current and future demands, ensuring pets across the country have access to high-quality, safe, and nutritious food options. With these developments, both companies underscore their dedication to excellence and innovation, shaping a brighter future for pets and their owners alike.