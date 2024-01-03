PetroNor Concludes Asset Transfer Deal with Apus Energy, Expands in West Africa

PetroNor E&P ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas company with a primary focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, has concluded a significant farm-down transaction with Dubai-based Apus Energy DMCC. The transaction saw the transfer of the Sinapa (Block 2) and Esperança (Blocks 4A and 5A) licenses to Apus Energy, a move that was approved by the government of Guinea Bissau in October 2023. The deal was initially agreed upon in June 2023 when PetroNor decided to farm out its interest in these licenses to a special purpose vehicle owned by Apus.

Transaction Details and Implications

The deal with Apus Energy involved a $23 million payment to PetroNor, covering past license costs and preparations for drilling. Apus Energia Guiné Bissau SA, a company owned by the Apus joint venture, received these assets. However, the financial implications extend beyond this initial payment. PetroNor is set to drill an exploration well, Atum-1, in the second quarter of 2024 and stands to receive additional payments of up to $60 million contingent on future development and production milestones. The total transaction value could reach as high as $85 million, inclusive of the initial payment and the contingent earn-out payments.

Strengthening PetroNor’s Position

The completion of this transaction with Apus Energy is expected to significantly enhance PetroNor’s balance sheet and contribute to its goal of paying dividends. Petromal, the majority owner of the Apus joint venture, is also the largest shareholder of PetroNor, further strengthening the synergies between the two entities.

Expansion into the Republic of Congo

Adding to PetroNor’s positive news, the Republic of Congo recently awarded the PNGF Bis license to a group that includes PetroNor, marking further expansion of the company’s West African oil and gas operations. PetroNor will hold a net interest of 22.7% in this new venture, bolstering its portfolio of offshore exploration and production assets in West Africa. The approval clears the path for the signing of a production sharing agreement in early 2024, which marks another significant milestone for the company.

With the finalization of this farm-down transaction and the awarding of the PNGF Bis license, PetroNor is well-positioned for a productive year in 2024 as it continues to expand its operations in West Africa.