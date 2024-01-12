en English
Business

Peterborough City Council and Serco Conclude Contract in April

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Peterborough City Council and service provider Serco have mutually agreed to conclude their contract in April. This decision forms part of the council’s wider analysis of contracts and partnerships, a critical process aimed at ensuring community needs are met and residents receive optimum value. This review is an integral facet of the council’s Improvement Plan, which is designed to secure financial sustainability.

Restructuring for Sustainability

Over the past year, the council has been diligently restructuring its workforce. Employees from Property, Procurement, and Opportunity Peterborough have been integrated into the council’s workforce, reflecting the organization’s commitment to streamlined efficiency and enhanced service delivery. The decision to terminate the current contract with Serco came after several months of dialogue between the two parties.

Gratitude and Assurance

Councillor John Howard extended his gratitude to Serco for their 13 years of dedicated service to the council. He also sought to reassure the approximately 275 Serco employees, predominantly working in business support, customer services, and shared transactional services, about their future. Howard expressed the council’s eagerness to welcome these employees and underscored the council’s efforts to minimize the impact of this transition.

A Transformation Journey

This change is driven by the council’s objective to incorporate all service aspects into its transformation journey, rather than merely reducing staff numbers. Mark Sandhu, Serco’s Operations Director, reflected on the company’s support for the council since 2011 and pledged to ensure a smooth transition of services.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

