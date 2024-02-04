PetDesk Secures $12 Million Investment to Expand in Pet Care Industry

San Diego-based startup PetDesk has successfully secured a $12 million investment from a single venture capital firm, PeakSpan Capital, marking a distinct departure from the usual consortium-backed investments. The unique funding move is fueling the company's ambitious expansion drive within the burgeoning pet care industry.

PetDesk's Pioneering Role in Pet Care

Since its inception in 2013, PetDesk has swiftly emerged as a game-changer in the pet care industry. Offering a suite of online tools specially designed for veterinary offices, PetDesk's services range from appointment management to advanced communication services, all aimed at enhancing the pet care experience. It also boasts a mobile app for pet owners, providing them with a seamless interface to manage their pet’s health and wellness needs.

Investing in the Future of Pet Health

With the recent injection of $12 million, PetDesk is focusing its sights on a new target: the animal grooming sector. Recognized for its critical role in pet health and its exponential growth in recent years, this sector presents an enticing opportunity for the company's expansion strategy. But the company's vision doesn't stop there. PetDesk aims to enter other niches within the pet industry, such as boarding and training services, in its quest to become a comprehensive hub for pet care.

Boosting Economic Growth and Employment

Further, PetDesk is not just investing in pets; it's investing in people too. The company, which currently employs 52 individuals, plans to utilize the funding to create new jobs across various departments. This move not only ensures the company's sustained growth but also contributes to the local economy. This Series B funding follows a previous $2 million Series A round in 2017, led by Canal Partners, and underscores the company's growing market influence and confidence from investors.