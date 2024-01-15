en English
Business

Peru Initiates Bidding for Major Shipyard Construction, Sets Sights on Boosting Pacific Trade

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Peru Initiates Bidding for Major Shipyard Construction, Sets Sights on Boosting Pacific Trade

Peru, with a vision of boosting Pacific trade across Latin America, has set the wheels in motion for expanding its maritime infrastructure. The country has started a bidding process for the construction of a significant shipyard adjacent to the Callao port. The project has garnered the attention of nine foreign companies, predominantly from Europe and Asia, who are anticipated to submit their proposals by February 14. The winning bid will be announced on February 20, setting the course for a new era in Peruvian maritime operations.

Global Shipbuilding Giants Eyeing the Prize

Among the interested parties are world-renowned shipbuilding firms including South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries, Italy’s Fincantieri, Spain’s Navantia, France’s Naval Group, Germany’s Thyssenkrupp, Britain’s BAE Systems, and the Netherlands’ Damen Shipyards. These companies are considered ‘first-class’ shipyard builders, as highlighted by Vice Admiral Ernesto Colunge, president of the Peruvian SIMA state shipping company.

Aiming to Boost Productivity and Technology Transfer

The proposed shipyard is intended to enhance SIMA’s existing infrastructure and also to promote technology transfers that will further elevate productivity. The project has not disclosed any estimated costs yet, but it is part of a broader initiative by Peru to increase its allure for shipments, particularly those originating from Asia.

Revamping Peru’s Global Trade Connectivity

The country aspires to serve as an economical export hub for South American commerce, including Brazilian businesses. As part of this endeavour, China’s Cosco Shipping is constructing the Chancay port nearby. Furthermore, SIMA has plans to refurbish its fleet with 23 new ships and a new dock to support future operations at Chancay. This comprehensive approach indicates Peru’s commitment to establishing a strong presence in the global maritime trade landscape.

Business South America Transportation
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

