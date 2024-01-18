Personalization Takes Center Stage in iGaming Affiliate SEO Strategies

In a recent panel discussion titled 'SEO and all things affiliated' at the SBC Affiliates Day, the critical role of personalization in igaming affiliate SEO strategies was brought to the forefront. Caroline Broman, Head of SEO at Betsson Group, underscored the indispensability of relevance and uniqueness in user experiences. She highlighted the ongoing modifications to Google's product reviews and guidelines, reflecting the tech giant's attempts to tailor its services to evolving consumer needs and technological developments.

Advertisment

The Essence of EAT in Business Growth

Andrea Belezza, VP of EU and Asia Pacific at Time2play Media, accentuated the crucial role of Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness (EAT) in fostering a company's growth across diverse verticals. Corroborating Belezza’s thoughts, Maria Sayapina, Director of Casino at Game Lounge, opined that EAT will assume a pivotal role, especially in the wake of the core updates rolled out by Google in the preceding year.

Sayapina advocated for the provision of safe and efficient user experiences. She dismissed the trend of content recycling as outdated, championing personalization as the new path to enhanced user engagement. In her view, the quality of content will triumph over quantity in the competitive digital age.

Advertisment

Artificial Intelligence and User-Generated Content

Ken Derwael, Director of Organic Performance at Better Collective, explored the influence of artificial intelligence on the industry. He underscored the value of user-generated content, believing it to be the keystone of growth by preserving the human element in branding and personalization. Ivana Flynn, SEO Director at ComeOn, who moderated the panel, pointed out that branding could pose a significant challenge but also an opportunity for operators to make headway.

The Evolution of SOFTSWISS

Meanwhile, in a separate development, SOFTSWISS, a leading tech company in the iGaming industry, has acquired a majority stake in Turfsport, a top South African provider of multichannel wagering. The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator continues its expansion, aligning with game provider Ready Play. Affilka by SOFTSWISS has announced its participation in the forthcoming iGB Affiliates exhibition, a testament to the company's 15-year legacy in developing iGaming software solutions.