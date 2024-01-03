en English
Business

Performance Contracting Inc. Gets Green Light to Operate in North Anderson

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
In a recent development, Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI), a leading player in the commercial development sector specializing in the construction of pre-manufactured walls, has been granted a special exception to operate in the 2700 block of Indiana Avenue in north Anderson. The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals has given a nod to PCI’s operation in the former site of Anderson Sports Center and Bargain Bins. This move is expected to breathe new life into the area, transforming two existing buildings into a bustling hub for the production of pre-fabricated walls.

PCI’s Expansion and Operational Details

As part of its operations, PCI plans to connect two existing buildings, a measure that will greatly facilitate their production process. The company is set to employ between 15 and 25 individuals, creating job opportunities and contributing to the local economy. Operations will run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. To address concerns related to the site’s proximity to residential areas, a fence will be erected around the south and east sides of the property. Material storage will be outside, but within the fenced area.

The Company’s Background and Future Plans

PCI, boasting a rich history of over 60 years and a strong presence with 40 locations nationwide, including one in Carmel, Indiana, requires this additional space for material and product storage. Alan Holt, the general manager for Indiana facilities, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion. He sees it as a significant step forward for the company, promising optimal use of the space for maximum productivity.

Local Concerns and Board’s Response

Despite the potential economic benefits, the decision has sparked some concerns among local residents. Florence Baker, a resident, raised the issue of the potential increase in truck traffic, expressing concern about the safety of children in the neighborhood. PCI anticipates three to five truck deliveries per week. In response to this concern, BZA vice chairman Greg Spencer stood in support of the decision, highlighting the benefit of occupying a previously vacant property. He compared the anticipated traffic to the level experienced when the building was used as a gymnastics center, implying that the impact would likely be minimal.

Business Local News
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

