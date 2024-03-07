Perceptyx Study Reveals Gender Gap in Workplace Benefits: Calls for Medical, Maternity, Mental Health Focus

TEMECULA, Calif., March 07, 2024 -- A recent Perceptyx survey highlights a significant discrepancy in workplace benefits satisfaction between genders, underlining the necessity for a focused benefits package. The study, involving over 1,500 full-time U.S. employees, found men 1.5 times more likely to be satisfied with their benefits compared to women, pinpointing medical, maternity, and mental health benefits as key to bridging this gap.

Identifying the Gap

According to the study, a significant portion of the workforce feels underserved by their current benefits package. Specifically, 53% of employees reported a lack of mental health coverage, 51% cited no access to maternity leave, and 25% are without any medical benefits. This disparity not only affects employee satisfaction but also their engagement and productivity levels, with women who have access to these benefits reporting a 33% higher likelihood of job engagement and a 50% lower probability of job hunting for better benefits.

The Magic Trifecta

Emily Killham of Perceptyx emphasized the importance of the "magic trifecta"--medical, maternity, and mental health benefits--in achieving benefits equity in the workplace. The presence of these benefits is instrumental in ensuring that both men and women feel their needs are adequately met. However, the survey also revealed that less traditional benefits such as fertility treatments, weight-loss drugs, and menopause care are still rare, with less than a quarter of respondents having access to these types of supports.

Addressing Benefits Envy

The study also brought to light the phenomenon of 'benefits envy,' with 59% of employees feeling envious of the benefits others receive. This sentiment underscores the growing importance of a comprehensive benefits package in not just attracting, but also retaining employees. Perceptyx's findings suggest that to address the evolving needs of the workforce and particularly to support women in the workplace, employers need to reconsider and realign their benefits offerings.

As the landscape of workplace expectations continues to shift, the insights provided by Perceptyx's study serve as a crucial reminder for employers to adapt and evolve their benefits packages. By prioritizing the needs of their employees and fostering an environment of equity and support, companies can not only enhance employee satisfaction but also drive greater productivity and engagement across the board.