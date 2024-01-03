en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development

With the support of a US$15 million loan from FSDEA, the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund, Pensana Plc has made significant strides in the development of the Longonjo mine site, located in Angola. The company has embarked on the main construction phase, following the successful completion of early-stage development. The advancements include civil works for the camp, a 4.5-kilometer road upgrade to the Longonjo railway station, and the establishment of agricultural demonstration plots as part of a Livelihood Restoration Programme.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Ensuring Sustainable Development

Once a relatively remote location, the improved road now connects the mine to the railway line and is set to serve as a major route for transporting materials during construction and for exporting Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate. The railway line, which is also undergoing a US$550 million enhancement by the US Government, will facilitate the export of critical minerals from central Africa. Alongside these roadworks, powerlines and water systems have been installed in preparation for a 350-person modular camp. This camp will serve as the construction team’s base, marking a significant milestone in the project.

Empowering Local Communities

In line with Pensana’s commitment to sustainable development, the company has launched a Livelihood Restoration Programme. Conducted in collaboration with local universities and Vuna Agri, this programme aims to assist displaced farmers and enhance local agriculture. It’s a testament to Pensana’s dedication to not just mine resources, but also invest in the lives of the locals.

Preparing for the Next Phase

As the main construction phase draws near, over 50 engineering contractors and staff are getting ready for the task ahead. The main contractor, ADP, along with MCC, is managing this phase. With experience in Angola, they are well-equipped to handle the challenges that may arise. The Longonjo mine is set to produce around 5% of the global NdPr output, a key element in EVs and wind turbines. Given that the demand for this element is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the next decade, the importance of the Longonjo mine cannot be overstated.

On the horizon, Pensana Plc also plans a downstream separation facility at Saltend Chemicals Park. Financing for the projects at Longonjo and Saltend is in progress, marking a critical juncture in Pensana’s journey in rare earth minerals.

0
Africa Agriculture Business
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Zanzibar Urges East African Community to Join Fight Against Single-Use Plastic Pollution

By Waqas Arain

Lancashire Police Heightens Search for Four Men Wanted for Various Offences

By BNN Correspondents

Nine Kenyans Named Among the Most Influential Africans of 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Africa's Battle with Cervical Cancer: Challenges and Hope ...
@Africa · 11 mins
Africa's Battle with Cervical Cancer: Challenges and Hope ...
heart comment 0
Burkina Faso’s Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players

By Salman Khan

Burkina Faso's Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players
Eswatini Police Officers Charged with Corruption in Illegal Green Chert Trade

By Salman Khan

Eswatini Police Officers Charged with Corruption in Illegal Green Chert Trade
Somalia at the Brink: Food Insecurity and a Controversial Deal

By Wojciech Zylm

Somalia at the Brink: Food Insecurity and a Controversial Deal
Egypt Advances National AI Strategy, Commences Second Phase

By Dil Bar Irshad

Egypt Advances National AI Strategy, Commences Second Phase
Latest Headlines
World News
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
25 seconds
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
54 seconds
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
1 min
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
1 min
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
1 min
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
2 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
2 mins
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
2 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
2 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app