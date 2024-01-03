Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development

With the support of a US$15 million loan from FSDEA, the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund, Pensana Plc has made significant strides in the development of the Longonjo mine site, located in Angola. The company has embarked on the main construction phase, following the successful completion of early-stage development. The advancements include civil works for the camp, a 4.5-kilometer road upgrade to the Longonjo railway station, and the establishment of agricultural demonstration plots as part of a Livelihood Restoration Programme.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Ensuring Sustainable Development

Once a relatively remote location, the improved road now connects the mine to the railway line and is set to serve as a major route for transporting materials during construction and for exporting Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate. The railway line, which is also undergoing a US$550 million enhancement by the US Government, will facilitate the export of critical minerals from central Africa. Alongside these roadworks, powerlines and water systems have been installed in preparation for a 350-person modular camp. This camp will serve as the construction team’s base, marking a significant milestone in the project.

Empowering Local Communities

In line with Pensana’s commitment to sustainable development, the company has launched a Livelihood Restoration Programme. Conducted in collaboration with local universities and Vuna Agri, this programme aims to assist displaced farmers and enhance local agriculture. It’s a testament to Pensana’s dedication to not just mine resources, but also invest in the lives of the locals.

Preparing for the Next Phase

As the main construction phase draws near, over 50 engineering contractors and staff are getting ready for the task ahead. The main contractor, ADP, along with MCC, is managing this phase. With experience in Angola, they are well-equipped to handle the challenges that may arise. The Longonjo mine is set to produce around 5% of the global NdPr output, a key element in EVs and wind turbines. Given that the demand for this element is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the next decade, the importance of the Longonjo mine cannot be overstated.

On the horizon, Pensana Plc also plans a downstream separation facility at Saltend Chemicals Park. Financing for the projects at Longonjo and Saltend is in progress, marking a critical juncture in Pensana’s journey in rare earth minerals.