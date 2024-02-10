Penn State Behrend Invites Prospective Graduate Students to Explore Master's Programs Through On-Campus and Online Events

Penn State Behrend Opens Doors to Prospective Graduate Students with Comprehensive On-Campus and Online Events

In a bid to connect with aspiring graduate students, Penn State Behrend has announced a series of on-campus and online events showcasing its master's degree programs. These sessions aim to provide prospective students with a comprehensive understanding of the curriculum, course content, pre-enrollment competencies, the application process, and financial aid resources available for pursuing graduate studies.

A Dual-Mode Approach to Higher Education

Among the programs highlighted in these events is the Master's in Business Administration (MBA). This flexible program offers 75% online and 25% in-person instruction, allowing students to balance their academic pursuits with personal and professional commitments. The MBA program is accessible at both Penn State Behrend and the Regional Learning Alliance in Cranberry Township.

Navigating the Path to Graduate Studies

The series of events will serve as a roadmap for prospective students, guiding them through the intricacies of graduate studies. Each session will delve into various aspects of the programs, from curriculum and course content to pre-enrollment competencies and the application process. Additionally, students will be informed about financial aid resources available to support their academic journey.

Connecting with the Penn State Behrend Community

Interested students are invited to register for a session by visiting behrend.psu.edu/grad-events, sending an email to , or calling the Behrend Office of Graduate Admissions at 814-898-7255. This opportunity not only offers insights into the programs but also allows students to engage with faculty, staff, and fellow prospective students, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.

With this initiative, Penn State Behrend reaffirms its commitment to making higher education accessible and inclusive. By offering a blend of on-campus and online events, the college ensures that prospective students can access valuable information about their master's degree programs, regardless of their location.

The series of events is set to commence soon, providing an excellent opportunity for prospective graduate students to learn more about Penn State Behrend's offerings. Whether they are drawn to the flexibility of the MBA program or the wealth of resources available for graduate studies, these events promise to be an enlightening journey into the world of higher education.

Penn State Behrend extends a warm invitation to all prospective graduate students to join these events and take the first step towards their academic and professional growth. By participating, students can gain a deeper understanding of the college's master's degree programs and the resources available to support their journey, ultimately making informed decisions about their future in higher education.

As Penn State Behrend opens its doors to aspiring graduate students, it reinforces its dedication to fostering an environment of learning, growth, and community. Through these on-campus and online events, the college aims to empower students with the knowledge and resources they need to pursue their academic and professional goals with confidence and enthusiasm.