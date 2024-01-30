Peninsula Energy Eyes a Green Future with Lance Project Transformation

Peninsula Energy, an Australian uranium mining company, has declared a live virtual corporate update set to take place on February 5th, 2024. The event, presented by Red Cloud Financial Services, will involve comprehensive discussions around the transformation of the company's 100% owned Lance Project, a prominent uranium project in the United States. The key objective of this transformation is to convert the project into a low-cost, environmentally friendly low pH ISR operation, with the aim to resume production by the end of 2024.

Revolutionizing Uranium Production

Peninsula Energy's Lance project stands as one of the largest uranium projects in the country. The company is now embarking on a mission to reinvent the project to become a low-cost and environmentally friendly operation. The initiative is designed to establish Peninsula as a fully independent producer of yellowcake, a type of uranium concentrate powder that serves a crucial role in the creation of fuel for nuclear reactors. This move aligns with the rising global demand for green energy solutions.

Capital Raising and Project Financing

In light of its ambitious plans, Peninsula Energy recently completed a substantially oversubscribed securities purchase plan, raising an impressive A$60 million. This figure includes the A$10 million garnered from more than 2,000 shareholders and an additional A$50 million from global institutional and sophisticated investors. The raised capital will fund the construction and wellfield development required to restart production at the Lance projects in Wyoming, USA.

Positioning for a Green Energy Future

Peninsula's managing director and CEO, Wayne Heili, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the securities purchase plan. He assured stakeholders that the company remains on track and within budget to restart dry yellowcake production by year-end. This is a crucial step towards Peninsula Energy's goal of becoming a self-sufficient producer of yellowcake, thereby contributing to a greener energy future.