Pembrokeshire County Council Denies Retrospective Planning Permission for Willhome Farm Barn

Stuart Williams, the proprietor of Home Farm in Leweston near Camrose, is grappling with disappointment after his application for retrospective planning permission for Willhome Farm Barn was rejected. The farm park and adjoining buildings, erected in June 2022, were part of a diversification project conceptualized in the wake of a devastating Bovine TB outbreak that wiped out the farm’s milking/dairy and beef herd.

Willhome Farm Barn: An Educational Hub

Since its construction, Willhome Farm Barn has served as an educational resource for council educational providers. Its features include a variety of animals, a cafe, public amenities, a play area, and a parking lot. The farm park has been a beacon of learning and entertainment for local schools, wellbeing centers, and families, particularly those with children who have autism or learning difficulties.

Community Rallying in Support

Despite the farm barn’s educational value and the overwhelming community support it has garnered, the Pembrokeshire County Council denied the planning application. The council’s decision was based on highway safety issues and environmental concerns, particularly the potential increase in phosphate levels in the Cleddau River. The decision has been met with widespread criticism, with a change.org petition amassing more than 2,500 signatures in protest. The petition, initiated by Jessica Austin of Hook, decries the council’s decision as unfair while highlighting the barn’s contributions to the community.

The Council’s Response Awaited

Among the significant contributions, the petition points out, are the installation of a defibrillator and numerous charity donations. However, the Pembrokeshire County Council has yet to respond to the growing clamor around the issue, leaving the future of the Willhome Farm Barn hanging in the balance.