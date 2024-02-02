PCC Approves Bancnet-PCHC Merger; Ayala Land Commits to Sustainability and Diversity

In a significant development for the Philippines' electronic payments industry, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has given a green light for the merger between two major players, Bancnet Inc. and Philippine Clearing House Corp. (PCHC). The decision, however, comes with a set of conditions that emphasize on reducing service downtime and meeting certain commitments.

Merger to Boost Operational Efficiency

The proposed merger had sparked concerns about potential anti-competition issues, given that Bancnet and PCHC serve as clearing switch operators for InstaPay and PESONet respectively. However, the PCC's approval signals a belief that the convergence of these entities would enhance operational efficiency, risk management, and security, ultimately benefiting consumers.

Sustainability and Diversity at the Core of Corporate Strategies

While the merger news is making headlines, another significant announcement came from the financial sector. Augusto Bengzon, Ayala Land's Chief Finance Officer and the 2024 President of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, underscored the importance of sustainability, growth, and diversity in corporate strategies. Bengzon highlighted Ayala Land's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and its active focus on diversity, which includes the appointment of its first female CEO.

Temporary Glitch with GCash App

In related news, a temporary issue was reported with the GCash app. It was unavailable for download on the Google Play Store, leading to a surge of concern among its users. However, the issue was swiftly addressed on the same day. GCash assured its users that services remained uninterrupted and encouraged them to only download the app from trusted platforms.