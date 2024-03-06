PayPal Welcomes Amy Bonitatibus as Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has announced the appointment of Amy Bonitatibus as its new Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer, effective May 28, 2024. This decision underscores PayPal's commitment to enhancing its global communications strategy and its dedication to social impact and sustainability initiatives.

Amy Bonitatibus brings to PayPal a rich background in communications and reputation management within the financial services sector, having previously served as Chief Communications Officer at Wells Fargo. Her extensive experience also includes significant roles at JPMorgan Chase and contributions to political communications and campaigns. In her new position, Bonitatibus will report directly to Diego Scotti, Executive Vice President, Consumer Group & Global Marketing and Communications, and play a crucial role in leading PayPal's Global Communications team.

Strategic Leadership for a Changing World

PayPal's decision to bring on Bonitatibus reflects its strategic focus on strengthening its brand and leadership in the ever-evolving digital payments landscape. Her diverse experience in leading high-performance communications teams and shaping the reputation of prominent brands aligns perfectly with PayPal's objectives. "Amy is an exceptional corporate affairs leader," remarked Scotti, highlighting her potential to contribute significantly to PayPal's ongoing narrative and global commerce revolution.

From Political Arenas to Financial Titans

Before joining PayPal, Bonitatibus honed her skills in a variety of challenging environments, including the high-stakes worlds of politics and finance. Her tenure at Wells Fargo involved overseeing comprehensive communications strategies, while her previous roles at JPMorgan Chase and Fannie Mae equipped her with a nuanced understanding of the financial industry's communication needs. These experiences, combined with her political communications background, including work with Senator Hillary Clinton, have prepared her well for her new role at PayPal.

A Future Forward

As PayPal continues to innovate and expand its global footprint, the addition of Amy Bonitatibus to its leadership team marks a significant step forward. Her expertise in communications and reputation management will be invaluable as PayPal seeks to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital economy. With a history of revolutionizing commerce and a vision for a more connected and inclusive financial future, PayPal is poised to benefit greatly from Bonitatibus's leadership and experience.

As the financial industry continues to evolve, the importance of clear, impactful communication and strong corporate governance cannot be overstated. With Amy Bonitatibus at the helm of its communications efforts, PayPal not only reinforces its commitment to innovation and social responsibility but also strengthens its capacity to lead and inspire in a rapidly changing world.