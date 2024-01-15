Payhawk Partners with Astrid & Miyu for ‘UNBOXED’ Podcast Series

Payhawk has renewed its alliance with Astrid & Miyu, affirming its sponsorship for the jewellery brand’s latest podcast series, UNBOXED. The series, designed to shed light on the entrepreneurial journey, will feature interviews with successful founders, including executives from renowned companies like Neom and Stripe. The official launch event for UNBOXED is due on January 15.

The Unveiling of UNBOXED

The podcast is a brainchild of Connie Nam, CEO and founder of Astrid & Miyu. The essence of UNBOXED revolves around sharing the experiences of business founders, the mistakes they made, lessons learned, and valuable insights gleaned throughout their journeys. Astrid & Miyu had previously grappled with challenges related to expense management. However, since incorporating Payhawk’s comprehensive financial solution in 2023, the company has experienced a significant improvement in its processes.

Natural Collaboration

Connie Nam expressed her thoughts on the collaboration with Payhawk for the podcast, stating that it was a natural fit. The reason lies in the positive impact Payhawk’s solutions have had on their operations. Payhawk’s CEO, Hristo Borisov, also shared his views on the importance of implementing effective systems to overcome the challenges of scaling a business. He expressed pride in the substantial improvements seen at Astrid & Miyu after the adoption of Payhawk’s platform.

Payhawk’s Commitment to Growth

Payhawk’s sponsorship of the podcast is not an isolated event but the result of a successful year-long relationship with Astrid & Miyu. The partnership symbolizes Payhawk’s dedication to supporting the growth of start-ups and scale-ups. Ever since Astrid & Miyu implemented Payhawk’s unified cards, expenses, accounts payable, and accounting solution in 2023, the company has witnessed a transformation in their business processes.