Passenger Rights Highlighted by Legal Expert: Know What You're Entitled to When Bumped from Flights

Legal expert and personal finance advocate, Erika Kullberg, has made waves on social media, bringing to light a practice known as 'bumping' where airlines oversell flights. Through a viral Instagram video, Kullberg has emphasized passenger rights to compensation when bumped from a flight—an entitlement which airlines are required to fulfill on the same day at the airport or within 24 hours if rebooked on another flight.

Understanding Flight Bumping and Compensation

'Bumping' is a term used in the airline industry to refer to the practice of denying boarding to a passenger due to an oversold flight. While it may seem unjust, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) states that bumping is not illegal. However, passengers are frequently entitled to denied boarding compensation, which varies depending on the ticket price and length of delay. As per the DOT's regulations, the minimum compensation is set at 200 to 400 percent of the one-way fare or between $775 to $1,550, depending on the delay to the rescheduled arrival time.

Asserting Passenger Rights

If airlines refuse to pay the required compensation, Kullberg advises passengers to insist on a written statement of their rights and escalate the case to the DOT if necessary. It's essential to understand and assert one's rights in these situations. Open communication and transparency during the compensation negotiation process are crucial, and passengers should be aware of the risks and drawbacks when volunteering to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

Rights to Compensation for Lost, Damaged, or Delayed Baggage

Beyond flight bumping, passengers also have rights to compensation for lost, damaged, or delayed baggage. According to federal regulations, there is a cap of $3,800 for reimbursing actual expenses incurred due to the mishandling of baggage. This is another area where Kullberg emphasizes the importance of knowing and asserting one's rights.