Partyman Catering Expands Empire with Avon Century Barn Acquisition

Partyman Catering, a leading culinary firm based in Avon, has recently broadened its service offerings by acquiring the historic Avon Century Barn. This marks the company's inaugural venture into the event venue sector, further solidifying its status as an innovative force within the industry. Founded in 2000, Partyman has evolved from a humble home kitchen operation to a renowned catering powerhouse. The addition of Avon Century Barn, located merely a mile from Partyman's headquarters, is poised to enhance the company's event and wedding market presence significantly.

Advertisment

A New Chapter for Partyman Catering

The Avon Century Barn, constructed in 1913 and transformed into a wedding venue in 2012, is an architectural marvel featuring a 40-foot ceiling with cathedral-shaped beams and three distinct ceremony spaces. Accompanied by a Greek Revival house, this acquisition by Partyman Catering, spearheaded by owner Joe Yantachka III, represents a strategic move to diversify and enrich the company's offerings. Yantachka's vision for the barn includes reimagining its brand and fully leveraging the opportunities this new asset introduces to the market. Purchased for $700,000 on January 4 by 1177 West Henrietta, LLC, a Yantachka-owned entity, the barn is set to undergo a transformation that aligns with Partyman's commitment to innovation and excellence.

Enhancing the Event and Wedding Market

As Partyman Catering steps into the realm of event venue ownership, the company is poised to offer an even more comprehensive array of services to clients. The integration of Avon Century Barn into Partyman's portfolio not only expands its physical footprint but also its capacity to host a wider variety of events. This strategic expansion reflects the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends and continuously seeking ways to provide unparalleled experiences for clients. Yantachka's remark on the acquisition underscores the importance of innovation in today's fast-paced market and the company's resolve to never be left behind.

The acquisition of Avon Century Barn by Partyman Catering is more than just an expansion of services; it's a statement of the company's ambition and vision for the future. As Partyman begins the process of reimagining the Avon Century Barn brand, the focus will undoubtedly be on creating unique, memorable experiences that capitalize on the venue's distinctive features and historic charm. This move not only enhances Partyman's competitive edge but also contributes to the enrichment of the local event and wedding scene. The synergy between Partyman's catering excellence and Avon Century Barn's captivating ambiance promises to set a new standard in event hosting.