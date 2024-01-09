PartnerRe Announces Leadership Transition: Philippe Meyenhofer to Assume CEO Role

PartnerRe, a Bermuda-based reinsurance company, has announced a leadership transition with Philippe Meyenhofer poised to take over as the new CEO on April 1st, replacing the retiring Jacques Bonneau. Meyenhofer, a veteran member of the company since 2010 and last holding the position of CEO, Specialty Lines, will also join the PartnerRe Board of Directors.

A Smooth Transition

To ensure a seamless transition, Bonneau will delegate the majority of his responsibilities to Meyenhofer and Jon Colello, CEO of P&C Americas, who will also assume the additional role of President of PartnerRe Ltd. In his new role, Colello will oversee all Non-Life Underwriting.

Promotions from Within

Thierry Derez, Chairman of the PartnerRe Board, applauded the internal promotions of the new CEO and President as a demonstration of the company’s robust talent pool. Bonneau, reflecting on his tenure, expressed confidence in the company’s future as well as in the abilities of Meyenhofer, Colello, and the Executive Leadership Team to carry the company forward.

Newly Appointed Roles

Additional leadership changes include Christian Mitterer taking on the role of CEO, Specialty Lines, and Ingrid Gjonaj joining the Executive Leadership Team as CEO, P&C EMEA. These changes are expected to further strengthen the company’s position in the industry.

PartnerRe manages approximately $1 billion of third-party investor capital in reinsurance, a significant portion of which is deployed through the Lorenz Re structure. The company’s decision to promote from within, coupled with its commitment to smooth transitions, showcases its strong commitment to maintaining operational excellence and financial stability.