Paramount+ Takes to the Skies with LATAM Airlines Partnership

In an innovative leap aimed at capturing a captive audience and expanding its consumer base, Paramount+ has struck a deal with LATAM Airlines Group. This partnership will see the streaming giant offering its content on flights through a newly conceived ‘Paramount+ Branded Channel’ present in the airline’s In-Flight Entertainment system. The channel will be accessible on 300 LATAM aircraft, reaching out to passengers across 25 countries and 148 destinations around the globe.

Content On Cloud Nine

Passengers aboard LATAM flights will be privy to a slew of Paramount+ shows, including popular titles like ‘Halo’, ‘Yellowstone’, ‘1923’, ‘Tulsa King’, and ‘Special Ops: Lioness’. Children will also be catered to, with the inclusion of ‘Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years’ in the in-flight entertainment roster. This strategic move by Paramount+ not only aims at engaging audiences mid-air but also at potentially converting them into subscribers once they’re back on solid ground.

Timely Takeoff

The timing of this collaboration is not without its significance. With the anticipation of a new season of ‘Halo’ premiering in February, the partnership stands to gain considerable traction. The flight-time exposure to the TV adaptation of the famed video game franchise could serve as a strong promotional push.

Streaming And Soaring

This venture also forms a part of LATAM’s commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences. The airline’s executive, Marco Nobili, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and its potential to enhance the global experience of passengers. Meanwhile, Paramount+ continues to offer its subscription plans on the ground, with options like the ‘Essential’ plan and a bundle with SHOWTIME, providing flexibility with the option to cancel at any time.