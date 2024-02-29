Paramount Business Jets Champions Gender Equality in Aviation, Celebrates Achievements of Women Aviators

In honor of International Women's Day, Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) spotlights the vital issue of gender equality within the aviation industry, underscoring the accomplishments of pioneers like Madeleine Gilad. An exclusive interview with Gilad, an eminent aviator, sheds light on her journey of resilience, serving as an inspiration for women aiming for aviation careers.

Addressing Gender Disparity in Aviation

Statistics from the Women in Aviation Advisory Board showcase a significant gender gap in the aviation sector, with women markedly underrepresented in various roles. Despite their considerable contributions, women account for less than 20% of the workforce in most aviation professions. This gap widens in senior leadership, professional piloting, and technical maintenance roles, where women represent merely about 5% of airline pilots and 3.6% of airline captains. These figures starkly contrast with broader employment trends, where women comprise 47% of the U.S. workforce and 26% in STEM fields. The slow integration of women into aviation roles, especially in maintenance, highlights the need for concerted efforts to bridge this gender gap.

Paramount Business Jets' Commitment

Richard Zaher, CEO of Paramount Business Jets, emphasizes the company's dedication to fostering a culture that celebrates and honors women's achievements within the organization. "At Paramount, we are committed to building an environment where women's achievements are recognized as an integral part of our overall success," Zaher remarks. This commitment extends to initiating a cultural transformation within the aviation industry, focusing on increasing the visibility of women, fostering inclusivity, addressing language and appearance standards, adopting a zero-tolerance approach to gender biases, discrimination, sexual harassment, and implementing inclusive policies to support the recruitment, retention, and advancement of all individuals.

Looking Towards a Diverse Future

As International Women's Day is commemorated, PBJ extends its gratitude to women in aviation for their contributions and recognizes their pivotal role in shaping the industry's past, present, and future. Paramount Business Jets remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for diversity and inclusion, ensuring that aviation continues to be a realm of boundless opportunities for everyone. The journey of Madeleine Gilad and others like her not only inspire but also pave the way for future generations of women aviators to soar to new heights.