Parallel Carbon Raises $3.6M Seed Funding to Revolutionize Clean Energy Production

Parallel Carbon, a pioneer in clean hydrogen production and atmospheric carbon dioxide removal, has successfully raised $3.6 million in a Seed funding round. Aramco Ventures led the funding round, with notable contributions from Counteract, Axon Partners, DNX Ventures, Voyagers, Rumbo Ventures, and angel investor Andrew MacKay. The funds are earmarked to boost the company's innovative technology that integrates water electrolysis and direct air capture (DAC). This breakthrough technology aims to reduce costs and maximize the use of renewable energy sources, thereby revolutionizing the fight against climate change.

Unlocking the Potential of Clean Energy

The unique process employed by Parallel Carbon allows for the production of carbon-negative hydrogen. Additionally, it generates carbon dioxide removal credits by storing CO2 underground or in usable forms like concrete. This dual-benefit system not only provides a clean energy source but also actively combats greenhouse gas emissions. The company's CEO, Ryan Anderson, underscored the potential of their platform to significantly contribute to ending fossil fuel reliance and reducing global emissions.

Relocating to the US and Scaling Operations

Parallel Carbon recently relocated to the US to leverage incentives from the US Inflation Reduction Act. The Seed funding will be utilized to scale their team, enhance the technology, and deliver Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) credits to customers. Additionally, the company's Manchester R&D arm is set for expansion with new hires in engineering and operations. The company's ambitious targets include capturing carbon for under $100 per ton and producing clean hydrogen for $1 per kilogram, capitalizing on renewable energy and established supply chains.

Future Plans and Goals

The company's roadmap includes the launch of a kilowatt-scale demonstration project by 2025. They have already pre-sold their carbon dioxide removal credits and plan to field-test a scaled stack producing 50 kg of hydrogen and capturing one tonne of CO2 daily by early 2025. Parallel Carbon aims to achieve a cost of $400 per tonne of CO2 captured and $2 per kilogram of hydrogen produced by the late 2020s, with further cost reductions planned for the early 2030s. Their long-term vision includes a commercial pilot in 2026 capable of 100 tons of hydrogen production and 1,000-2,000 tons of CO2 capture annually.