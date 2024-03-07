Paraflex Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Cable Industry, Eyes Future Growth

New Delhi, March 5, 2024: KLJ PARAFLEX INDIA LTD., a leading player in the cable and wire industry, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1973 by the late Shri Krishan Lal Jain and two associates, the company has navigated through five decades, continuously integrating state-of-the-art technology and techniques to emerge as a formidable presence in the market.

Paraflex, recognized for its unwavering commitment to superior quality, boasts an impeccable product line, making it the go-to choice for a myriad of prestigious clients. The company's ISO 9001:2015 certification underscores its dedication to maintaining international standards and ensuring the highest quality products for its customers.

Leadership's Vision for the Future

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain, the Chairman of Paraflex, expressed gratitude to the clients, employees, and stakeholders who have been part of the company's remarkable journey. He emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, which have been the cornerstones of Paraflex's success. He also stressed the continuance of working towards the improvement and improvisation of our product line.

Mr. Pawan Jain, Vice CMD at Paraflex, conveyed, "As Paraflex celebrates this significant milestone, we are poised to embrace ambitious goals for the future. Our unwavering commitment to quality remains non-negotiable. Additionally, we are strategically focusing on exporting and supplying wires and cables to countries such as South Africa, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and more. With a dedicated emphasis on innovation and sustainability, our company is determined to broaden its product line, addressing the evolving needs of emerging industries."

Contributions and Achievements

Over the past five decades, Paraflex has become a preferred vendor for major entities such as the North Eastern Railway, North Frontier Railway, Central Railway, CPWD, MCD, NTPC, HCL, Western Common, Central Company, and more. The company's exceptional products have also found favor beyond Indian borders, with a substantial presence in countries like South Africa, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and others.

Mr. Rahul Jain, Managing Director of Paraflex, emphasized, "Paraflex is synonymous with safety and trust, receiving widespread acclaim for its quality across India. Our introduction of German-based technology, known as Paraflex Uni-R, has significantly reduced electricity consumption and increased the lifespan of our cables to 35 years, surpassing the standard 20-year lifespan of conventional cables."

Looking Towards the Future

Mr. Akash Jain, Managing Director, emphasized that Paraflex is dedicated to developing all its products under the "Make in India" initiative. The company currently supplies its products in 18 states across India and has ambitious plans to extend its reach to cover the entire country shortly. Highlighting the commitment to accessibility, he mentioned that the marketing team is strategically positioned nationwide to ensure that every corner of the country is reached, as every customer deserves access to high-quality products.

He further stated the company's specialization lies in maintaining uncompromising standards of quality, achieved through a comprehensive in-house production process. In the past year, Paraflex achieved a turnover of 100 crores, and Mr. Jain expressed the company's ambitious goal of reaching a turnover of 400 crores within the next 3 to 4 years. This vision reflects Paraflex' commitment to growth, excellence, and contributing significantly to the "Make in India" initiative.