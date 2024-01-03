Paphos District in Cyprus Sees Fluctuating Hotel Occupancy Rates

In December 2023, Cyprus’ Paphos district saw a fluctuation in hotel occupancy rates, ranging from 35% to 40%. The report came from Evripides Loizides, the Paphos Hoteliers’ Association’s President. Describing December as a prosperous month, he remarked on a significant surge in occupancy during the Christmas and New Year period, with peaks of 80% to 85% in some hotels. The Deputy Ministry of Tourism licenses the district’s current operational capacity at approximately 8,500 beds.

Expectations for January 2024

Despite the promising performance in December, the outlook for January is less optimistic, with challenges expected to continue until late February. However, improvements are projected towards the end of the month. Loizides emphasized the beneficial collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the exploration of new markets, such as Germany, France, and Poland. This development is particularly noteworthy, given the interruptions in arrivals from Ukraine, Russia, and Israel.

Impact of Digital Marketing Campaign

A significant three-year digital marketing campaign, executed together with the Paphos Regional Tourism Board (ETAP), and costing 850,000 euros, has had a positive impact on the area’s tourism traffic. Nevertheless, 2023 saw a 3.8% drop in occupancy compared to 2019’s record year, with 150,000 fewer tourists and operating costs that surpassed revenue. The tourism sector has been further burdened by increased interest rates, affecting profitability.

Compensating for Declining Tourist Numbers

Loizides urged for more efforts to offset the decline in tourists from Israel, Russia, and Ukraine. He also pointed out the limitations in attracting European sports teams for training due to inadequate stadiums and sports infrastructure in Paphos.