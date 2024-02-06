Panasonic's Philippines Factory Reopens Post Fire, Resumes Production

The factory of Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp. (PMPC) in Santa Rosa City, Laguna has officially reopened. This move comes after a devastating fire in December led to a temporary shutdown. PMPC, the well-known producer, importer, and distributor of electrical appliances under the Panasonic brand, had to pause its operations, impacting both the production and sale of its key products.

Resumption of Production and Sales

In the company's official disclosure to the stock exchange, it revealed the upcoming schedule for resuming production. The production of electric fans will kickstart on February 6, 2024. The company is set to begin sales of these fans from March 2024 onwards. Furthermore, the production of washing machines will resume in the following month, with sales projected to start in April.

Commitment to Quality and Swift Recovery

PMPC has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering high-quality products to the market promptly. Despite the unexpected halt in operations, the company has emphasized its efforts for a swift and smooth recovery process. It also expressed sincere gratitude for the support and patience of its stakeholders following the fire incident.

Aftermath of the Fire Incident

While the fire incident led to the destruction of the entire washing machine and electric fan plant, all employees were reported safe, and no damage was reported to the surrounding community. The cause of the fire, however, has not yet been disclosed. PMPC has assured that robust recovery measures are being implemented to ensure the factory returns to normal operations as soon as possible.

Post the reopening announcement, Panasonic's share price witnessed a surge. The shares increased by 19 centavos, closing at P5.38, reflecting a positive market response to the company's recovery efforts.