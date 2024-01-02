en English
Business

Panama Maritime Authority: Championing Maritime Development and Financial Success

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Panama Maritime Authority: Championing Maritime Development and Financial Success

In a significant stride towards maritime development, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), under the stewardship of Noriel Arauz, Administrator and Minister of Maritime Affairs, has been instrumental in the progression of various pivotal projects. The AMP’s significant breakthroughs include the inauguration of the Amador Cruise Port, the first cruise home port on the Pacific side, scheduled for the end of 2023. This move aligns with the ‘Facing the Sea’ strategy initiated by the current administration back in 2019.

The AMP’s International Achievements and Collaborations

The AMP has also forged several international agreements aimed at bolstering the welfare of seafarers. A remarkable achievement has been the reactivation of the Balboa Shipyard, brought back to life by a concession contract inked in 2021. This move has breathed new life into the previously dormant facility, catalyzing economic growth through direct and indirect revenue streams.

Infrastructure Developments and Financial Performance

Another key project in the AMP’s portfolio is the construction of a new fiscal dock in Puerto Armuelles, Baru, in the Chiriqui province. This project, awarded to the Asobuz consortium, comes with a price tag of $21.19 million. On the financial front, the AMP has outperformed its expected revenue for the first half of 2023, amassing $93.6 million compared to a budgeted projection of $85.9 million.

The AMP’s stellar performance has enabled it to contribute $32 million to the Central Government, with an expectation to contribute a total of $112 million for the year 2023. The AMP credits these financial triumphs to the collective efforts of its team across national ports, central offices, private merchant marine consulates, and technical offices worldwide.

AMP’s Resilience Amid Pandemic

Despite the hurdles posed by the pandemic, the AMP has managed to sustain revenue growth, accruing over $3,000 million since its inception in 1998. Additional projects undertaken by the AMP include the construction of the Puerto Armuelles Fiscal Dock, the new Seafood Market in Pedregal, Chiriqui, a new administrative office building for the AMP, and the reconstruction of various docks in the region.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

