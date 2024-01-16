Pan Trinbago Division Moves to Refurbished Skinner Park; Carnival 2024 Security Measures Emphasized

Following a comprehensive $131 million refurbishment project, Skinner Park, San Fernando, is set to welcome Pan Trinbago's South Central Division into its new office space. The move is especially significant for the division, which previously had to rely on rented spaces for its operations. The new location will enable the commencement of official work right after the Carnival celebrations, beginning from Ash Wednesday.

Facilitating Collaboration and Access

Division chairman Phillip Barker expressed satisfaction with the new location, as it not only provides access to gym and other facilities but also paves the way for enhanced collaboration with key stakeholders. The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation and the National Carnival Commission are among the entities that are also expected to find accommodation at the refurbished site. Vice chairman Urslin Blackett highlighted the ease of collaboration that this proximity will bring.

A Revenue-Generating Move

The move was made possible by an offer extended by San Fernando mayor Robert Parris to Pan Trinbago's president, Beverly Ramsey-Moore. Parris envisions the park as a revenue generator, where the resident interest groups will pay rent. However, the specific rental fees have not been disclosed yet.

Boosting Tourism Through Carnival 2024

On a related note, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell emphasized the security measures in place for Carnival 2024, including engagements with the Minister of National Security and other security agencies. Mitchell encouraged tourists to visit Trinidad and Tobago and enjoy the festival, highlighting the full bookings of hotels and robust airline activity. Plans to create a festival around World Steel Pan Day were also discussed, with the government approving stipends for players and transportation funds for unsponsored bands. The launch of 'Pan Around the Clock' was announced, aiming to make steel pan music more accessible to tourists.