Pan Asia Metals Makes Strides in Lithium Market with Acquisition of Tama Atacama Lithium Asset

Pan Asia Metals (ASX: PAM) has made a momentous stride in the lithium market by formalizing agreements to acquire the Tama Atacama lithium brine asset in Chile. Covering an expanse of 1,200 square kilometers, the project is strategically located in the Pampa del Tamarugal Basin within the Atacama Desert, renowned for its high-grade lithium deposits. The Tama Atacama project encompasses three large salt flats and demonstrates surface lithium assays reporting up to 2,200ppm Li, averaging 700ppm Li. The locale enjoys convenient access to infrastructure, including highways, ports, airports, solar power options, and is at a lower elevation level facilitating water-replacement solutions.

Potential to Become One of the Largest Global Lithium Brine Projects

Pan Asia Metals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, underscored the project’s potential to emerge as one of the largest global lithium brine projects, given the high lithium assays and the strategic location with full infrastructure support. The company has converted Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) into binding Option Agreements for the acquisition of various project areas within Tama Atacama and part of the Ramatidas project area.

Partnerships and Future Plans

These agreements come with timelines and expenditure commitments that the company finds reasonable. Pan Asia Metals is also exploring partnerships, especially with entities in the lithium-ion battery (LIB) and electric vehicle (EV) sectors, with the aim to secure future lithium supplies. Initial discussions with Chilean government entities are planned for early 2024, along with engagements with service providers for geophysics and drilling.

Emergence in the Lithium Market

Drilling activities are expected to commence in early 2024 at the Pink Project, with the aim to identify lithium-bearing aquifers and potentially defining an initial resource later that year. This acquisition has triggered a significant increase in trading volume for the company, with approximately 459,562 shares changing hands, a considerable rise from the 30-day average volume of 79,146. The market has reacted positively to this news, with Pan Asia’s stock price witnessing a 40% surge. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Pan Asia Metals as it continues to expand its footprint in the lithium market.