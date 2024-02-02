Pamper My Poochie: A Tail-wagging Success in the Wedding Industry

Imagine stepping down the aisle on your special day, not just accompanied by your significant other, but also your four-legged best friend, looking dapper and smelling divine. This unique experience, brought to life by Pamper My Poochie, a Northamptonshire based dog chaperone service, has won the hearts of many, leading to an almost fully booked summer wedding schedule for the year.

A Tailored Experience for Canine Companions

Launched in 2016 by Jules Guy, Pamper My Poochie has carved a niche in the dog care services sector. The company offers a range of services from holistic dog spa treatments, dog sitting, walking, to its most loved offering: a bespoke wedding service. This service is designed to integrate dogs into the couple's special day, allowing these furry friends to partake in the merriment and create lasting memories. The experience includes a deluxe pampering package featuring facials, massages, and 'pawfume', with accessories tailored to complement the wedding theme.

Recognition and Growth

The business's commitment to providing a personal touch and high-quality care hasn’t gone unnoticed. It reached the finals of the 'special touch' category at The Wedding Industry Awards in the East Midlands last November. Further, it has earned over 230 five-star reviews, a testament to the company's dedication and superior service. Despite a minor increase in prices owing to rising utility bills, the enterprise is prospering and is set to expand in 2024.

A Labor of Love

Jules Guy, who started working with dogs at the tender age of 11, is the heart and soul behind Pamper My Poochie. Jules attributes the success of the enterprise to the passion and care the team provides, treating each dog like royalty. She also partners with Moulton College as an industry leader, offering students work experience placements. This unique approach to integrating dogs into one's special day is not just a business for Jules; it's a labor of love.