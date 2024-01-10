Paladin Acquires Pro Bono Manager, Boosting Pro Bono Engagement and Access to Justice

Legal tech platform Paladin has announced its first-ever acquisition, taking over Pro Bono Manager from Pro Bono Net. A tool created to assist large law firms in managing and assessing their pro bono programs, Pro Bono Manager enhances Paladin’s capabilities to connect legal services with volunteers, thereby ensuring more effective pro bono engagement. The acquisition comes on the heels of Paladin’s successful $8 million Series A funding round, pushing its total capital to over $12 million.

Strengthening Pro Bono Engagement

Paladin’s acquisition of Pro Bono Manager is aimed at integrating the strengths of both platforms to improve pro bono engagement and access to justice. While Paladin’s primary focus lies in connecting lawyers with opportunities to provide free legal help, Pro Bono Manager equips law firms with comprehensive management and analytics tools. The integration plans to incorporate Pro Bono Manager’s advanced reporting functionality into Paladin’s platform, thereby creating a more expansive and efficient network for pro bono work and legal services.

Transitioning Clients and Forging Partnerships

As part of the acquisition, Pro Bono Manager’s customers, primarily Am Law 100 law firms, will be transitioned to the Paladin platform. Furthermore, Mark O’Brien, the co-founder and executive director of Pro Bono Net, will join Paladin as an advisor. This acquisition not only signifies a partnership between the two companies but also outlines plans for future collaborations on tech projects, data studies, and events.

Catalyst for Future Growth

The acquisition also presents Paladin with the opportunity to expand its firm base, particularly in the New York market. With the potential to access more pro bono data and insights, Paladin is poised for growth and is set to scale its network of law firms. This acquisition is a testament to Paladin’s commitment to improving reporting, providing advanced functionality, and fostering a global network of pro bono services.